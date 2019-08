WWE

As you may have already heard, it looks like NXT will be leaving the WWE Network (at least as its primary first-run home) this fall. As been rumored for pretty much as long as the Fox TV Smackdown deal has been in place, NXT is reported moving to Fox Sports 1, where it will run opposite AEW on TNT. Now there are reports of even more changes, which leave a lot of questions about what’s to come for the developmental brand that’s been known for putting on such consistently high-quality shows.