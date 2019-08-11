The Best And Worst Of NXT TakeOver Toronto 2019

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver Toronto: Mickie James returned to WWE, The Revival and DIY had a 2-out-of-3 falls match for the ages, and we hadn’t gotten tired of ‘Glorious’ yet. I miss being able to ironically enjoy that song.

If you missed this event because you’re a crazy person, you can watch it here.

If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where everything and everyone is terrible.

And now, the Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver Toronto for August 10, 2019.