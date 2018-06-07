The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 6/6/18: Lose Yourself

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Ricochet did this incredible ninja-ass jump from the ring to the floor and popped pretty much the entire free-thinking world.
If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you'd like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT, click right here.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for June 6, 2018.
Earth 2 Charly’s Moonsault was pretty damn great. I’m continuing to fall more and more in love with Lacey Evans.
Low key best parts:
1. TM-61 walking into the Performance Center, seeing Lars tossing dudes like sacks of potatoes, then being all NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE and bailing.
2. Tommy Sports Entertainment calling Johnny “BOY” thus continuing to inch closer to the reality of Kratos in WWE.
Great show this week. Only lowlight is “you’re 1% away from being 99% unconscious” sounding cooler in Kassius Ohno’s head.
I agree with you, Evans is growing on me. That bit where she daintily peeled off her glove to reveal she had Sane’s name written on her fist was a nice combination of the lady/bruiser aesthetic she’s been going for.
The TM-61 walking in, watching Lars Sullivan throw guys around for a few seconds, looking at each other going Hard Pass, and leaving was my favorite part of the night.
That bit where Baszler was mocking Cross for being potentially mentally ill where a giant sign for the Special Olympics was right behind Nikki’s head was a very WWE thing to do. I know Shayna’s a heel who is supposed to say mean things, it is just the timing was a bit off there.
Sane’s new gear is fantastic. Her old white trunks always look just a slight bit like diapers to me. Shanya’s promo felt like somebody missed a cue or something. (but it was a lot better than the men’s champ, which man- that guy is on some nonsense).
I thought the Strong/Burch match was impressive in how it got the crowd (who at the start had a reaction that said “wait it’s just these guys?”) into things even before everybody else showed up.
There is nothing more natural than Shane Thorn turning face and a Thorn/Miller feud.
Also I loved the LARS bit in the PC and any time they can use the PC in fiction like that is wonderful. (Also it’s kinda wild how comparatively normal LARS looks in a t-shirt).
EC3 is very fun to listen to, his pronunciation of “Photo Shoot” sounded so confused, like why would they do one with Ohno and not EC3? I hope they set it up to be like Johnny Mundo and the Mack where one dude thinks his perfect body will just let him do whatever he wants and the other guy just hits him right in the mush, to quote Vampiro.