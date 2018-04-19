The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 4/18/18: Bye Bye Love

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: The TakeOver: New Orleans pre-show happened, and we got a brand new tag team out of it.
If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you'd like to read previous installments of B&W NXT, click right here.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for April 18, 2018. You kept it going ’till the sun fell down.
Aichner countering Ricochet’s leap frog into a gutbuster got me all twitterpated. Unreal.
If I wasn’t on board with Five Star Lars, I am now (note: was already on board with LAAAAAAARRRRRRSSSSSSS).
Also, can we find a better match picture for Candice? It makes her look like she’s 60…
Mauro, Mauro, Mauro… The jobbers were named Chris and JC. Why do you stretch for a forced, five-step KCi and Jojo joke when you could easily say “Tonight we’ll find out if they’re NSYNC!”
If Ricochet ever pulls out his double-rotation moonsault (Takeover: Brooklyn IV, I’m looking at you), people who have never seen it will lose their damn minds.
Kona Reeves looks like he came out of an Aphex Twin video and I mean that in the worst possible way.