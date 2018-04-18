All The Roster Moves From Night Two Of WWE’s Superstar Shake-Up

Last night, the WWE Universe saw part one of its second-ever Superstar Shake-Up take place on its flagship show, Monday Night Raw. A number of Smackdown Live’s biggest talents went over to Team Red throughout the evening, including Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Bobby Roode. (Also, uh, Mike Kanellis.)
Now, a day later, it’s Smackdown’s turn to raid the coffers. After losing a whopping 18 competitors to Raw yesterday, Team Blue has added the following Superstars from Raw (and NXT) to bolster its roster:
- The Miz from Raw to Smackdown
- United States champion Jeff Hardy from Raw to Smackdown
- Absolution (Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose) from Raw to Smackdown
- Samoa Joe from Raw to Smackdown
- SAnitY (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain) from NXT to Smackdown
- Big Cass from Raw to Smackdown
- Asuka from Raw to Smackdown
- The Club (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) from Raw to Smackdown
- The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro) from Raw to Smackdown
- R-Truth from Raw to Smackdown
- Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega from NXT to Smackdown
All in all, Smackdown Live walked away with 17 new members to its roster, including some of NXT’s biggest stars and two-and-a-half sets of former Raw tag team champions. Plus, we will very likely finally get the blowoff to the epic Daniel Bryan/Miz feud we thought we’d never get. Hooray!
As a Dodger fan, it pains me to invoke this dreadful moment in team history, but Smackdown just traded Delino DeShields for Pedro Martinez.
THEY BROKE UP THE BALOR CLUB THOSE MOTHERFUCKERS
The Club can rejoin with AJ though!
Who thought going into this week that SDL would come out so far ahead?
I’d say they overcompensated for the talent raid RAW did last time, so RAW kinda had it coming. But damn, Smack straight murdered em!
Now they just need to bring Talking Smack back and all will be right with the world again.