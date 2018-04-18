All The Roster Moves From Night Two Of WWE’s Superstar Shake-Up

04.17.18

Last night, the WWE Universe saw part one of its second-ever Superstar Shake-Up take place on its flagship show, Monday Night Raw. A number of Smackdown Live’s biggest talents went over to Team Red throughout the evening, including Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Bobby Roode. (Also, uh, Mike Kanellis.)

Now, a day later, it’s Smackdown’s turn to raid the coffers. After losing a whopping 18 competitors to Raw yesterday, Team Blue has added the following Superstars from Raw (and NXT) to bolster its roster:

All in all, Smackdown Live walked away with 17 new members to its roster, including some of NXT’s biggest stars and two-and-a-half sets of former Raw tag team champions. Plus, we will very likely finally get the blowoff to the epic Daniel Bryan/Miz feud we thought we’d never get. Hooray!

