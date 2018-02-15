The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 2/14/18: Kill The House Lights

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Johnny Gargano put his career on the line, SAnitY got boned yet again out of a tag title rematch, and Heavy Machinery continued to be the best thing in NXT.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for February 14, 2018. So push the seats back a little further, I can see the headlights coming.
I haven’t watched this episode yet, so I’m not reading this yet, but +1 for the Thursday theme
Pete Dunne continues to just look like a brutal Tasmanian devil, which I’m super into. I hope he gets to defend his title at the next Takeover in front of a hot crowd.
Thursday references on a Thursday? Here for it
While I’m up for another Gargano/Almas match, even though it will end with Ciampa costing Gargano or getting him disqualified leading to him not actually leaving NXT, as referenced last week the setup still makes no sense. Let’s just hope for a burner of a match.
Pete Dunne is the best wrestler in the company right now. At least top 3.
An extra Best for “ham-and-eggers”. The Brain was the best ever.
Thanks for taking up my Thursday challange!
And amazingly enough, Percy is still on the air! Watson, that’s some nice reading, right there!
Notice how the beginning stages of Moon/Baszler was about Baszler not being used to how pro wrestling works as opposed to MMA? You psych someone out in combat sports, you have the advantage. In the larger-than-life, personality driven world of pro graps, passion makes you better. Moon would rush in hot, nearly get caught in a submission transition, and immediately escape it. Baszler looked confused. Brilliant.
Baszler is awesome but WWE has some sort of complex with making her only do arm bars. I get she’s a submission magician and comes from MMA, but can they put some variety in her offense? There’s a fine line between a specialty and a crutch.
Why would you do any other kind of submission against an opponent with an injured arm? That would just make her character an idiot if she was trying to do heel hooks or boston crabs. Hell her finisher IS a chokehold, she’s literally doing what you’re asking for, changing up her offense, in THIS story line right now!
I guess it makes sense for this particular storyline, but I’m talking about her offense in general. Having her just spend the entire match attempting to put Ember in an armbar is not exactly exciting or a great use of her talent.
Pete Dunne is just the best.