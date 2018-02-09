Braun Strowman has undoubtedly been one of WWE’s biggest breakout stars throughout the past year. Dude had a string of bulletproof matches with Big Show, he survived a week-long ride in the back of a garbage truck, and he even tried to eat seven pounds of fish sandwich. He truly is a monster among men.
But even monsters among men can run afoul of beasts, as we all found out a few weeks ago at the 2018 Royal Rumble, when he squared off with Brock Lesnar in a hellacious match for the Universal Championship. (Also, Kane was there.)
Early on in the match, Strowman connected with a pretty stiff knee to Lesnar’s head; Lesnar responded shortly thereafter with a massive right hand to the side of Strowman’s skull, the kind of punch that would keep 99.9 percent of the world down. Just in case you need a visual refresher:
Braun hit Brock with a thigh that looked basically like a knee, and Brock hit Braun back with a pulled punch. That’s essentially pro wrestling isn’t it?
They were both stiff shots, Brock’s done on purpose but not all out. When Braun hit Brock with the knee you can see Brock give him a stiff shot to the ribs and head then yell “slow the fuck down”
I guess what he said in this interview is what you have to say when McMahon’s baby punches you square in the head. So much for caring about the safety of your employees.
Nice.
Slap a ball around? Now I’m picturing a Top Gun volleyball Montage. Only it’s Lesnar, Strowman, Kane and Asuka slapping Enzo’s severed head back and forth