Braun Strowman Discussed Being Punched In The Head By Brock Lesnar At Royal Rumble

#WWE Royal Rumble 2018 #Brock Lesnar #WWE
02.09.18 4 weeks ago 5 Comments

Braun Strowman has undoubtedly been one of WWE’s biggest breakout stars throughout the past year. Dude had a string of bulletproof matches with Big Show, he survived a week-long ride in the back of a garbage truck, and he even tried to eat seven pounds of fish sandwich. He truly is a monster among men.

But even monsters among men can run afoul of beasts, as we all found out a few weeks ago at the 2018 Royal Rumble, when he squared off with Brock Lesnar in a hellacious match for the Universal Championship. (Also, Kane was there.)

Early on in the match, Strowman connected with a pretty stiff knee to Lesnar’s head; Lesnar responded shortly thereafter with a massive right hand to the side of Strowman’s skull, the kind of punch that would keep 99.9 percent of the world down. Just in case you need a visual refresher:

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Royal Rumble 2018#Brock Lesnar#WWE
TAGSBraun StrowmanBROCK LESNARWWEWWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2018

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP