The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 1/17/18: Gettin’ There

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Johnny Gargano solidified his status as No. 1 contender, Aleister Black and Adam Cole ran afoul of each other, the Undisputed Era beat the crap out of SAnitY, and Shayna Baszler ruined a woman’s world.
Programming note: I am, unfortunately, not Scott Heisel. Scott is laid up at the moment, so send him happy thoughts. He should be back next week, and we can all relax.
If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you’d like to read previous installments of B&W NXT, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow Scott on Twitter, where he primarily tweets about pro wrestling and emo bands, so if you fit into that Venn diagram, welcome aboard.
Click the share buttons and tell people (including @WWENXT) that you dig the column. We can’t keep doing these if you don’t read and recommend them! It helps more than you know, especially for the shows that aren’t Raw and don’t have hundreds of thousands of built-in casual interests.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for January 17, 2018.
>Nikki Cross (a foreigner)
When you have to stretch THAT hard to get some virtue signalling into your pro wrestling report, it’s probably better not to do it at all.
We’ve got peak 2015 Stroud going on here
the phrase “virtue signaling” is prime asshole signaling
“Virtue signaling”? Really looking forward to “tears of rage” in the next write-up.
Here’s the thing: other Shayna, are there even any white american female wrestlers on the NXT roster?
Aliyah (a face), Nikki Cross (a face), Ember moon (a face), Kairi Sane (a face).
Or you know, when you ignore all the other, not in the least bit debatable examples about why that promo was SUPER UNCOMFORTABLE to pick one debatable nit, you make your point of view pretty fucking obvious.
Imagine being so up your own ass that you can’t conceive of caring about other people in anything but a self-serving fashion.
There are so many other ways to be a heel without being maybe racist. So many insults that aren’t “classless” and make people cringe.
Get a fucking clue.
Dude, you really pissed off the MAGA hatters. Bravo! 😊😊👍👍
I was going to thank you for your post, complain about typos, and say how much I enjoyed seeing Montez Ford get beat up, but I think I’ll sit this one out.
Fuck off, you alt-right scum
Yeah, Hanstock was getting a bit apophenic there. I very much doubt they’d go the Triple H WrestleMania XIX route with today’s company mood. Or that they’d even touch that subject with a 50 foot pole. I like the old timey values heel thing for Evans, mostly because I like Evans in general, and that looks like a good direction to take her character in.
Weird how fuming these replies are getting. Man, this site’s a tar pit.
Thorne was the one who was hurt, fwiw. I came away form that (very good promo) mostly really excited for their eventual breakup and Shane’s solo run.
Didn’t they set up Killian Dain vs Lars like last week? The promo Roddy cut was pretty similar to Lars’ IIRC, (but way worse, because while it’s not his fault, Roddy’s voice is so ill suited for that kinda stuff).
Word for word, wasn’t it? The meat of the promo anyway.
Also, Roddy’s voice turns me into Gazorpazorpfield.
[youtu.be]
Shane Thorne was recovering from knee surgery, not Julius Pepperwood.
Shayna Baszler has leapt up near the top of my WWE women list already!
-Asuka
-Becky/Charlotte
-Shayna
-Iconic Boos/Nikki Cross
-The fleeting moments when NXT Bayley shows up on social media or that whole hugging spiel with Elias a few weeks ago
-Literally everyone else not named Natalya or Alexa Bliss
I just love how in a world where women’s wrestling in WWE is “try to do all our cool stuff like the men do so WE CAN SHOW WE ARE EQUALS”, Shayna’s all “nah, I’m just gonna rip your limbs off and choke you to death, k sis?”
Give me Shayna/Asuka, please!
To be fair she’s literally just doing what Samoa Joe does, down to the rear naked choke, but as a woman. And your response is to go “finally a woman doing this cool thing that so far only men have done!” It’s honestly not that different from any other “first time ever” thing the women have been doing, just in character form.
Heavy Machinery is just too much fun. The tag team division got kind of real good again with two super fun face teams (HM and the Street Profits), a returning TM-61, Sanity, Fish/O’Reilly, Authors of Pain and incoming War Machine. Yeah, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Authors (not sure if Paul wants to be on the road every week though) and Sanity get calls before Mania.
Lorcan and Burch too. (although I’d rather just see another Oney solo run, NXT could really use a midcard title)
Ellering is so inessential to AOP. They can get themselves over without his nonsense promos. I think he had a purpose initially, but now he’s just a very dated feeling vestigial appendage.
I’m glad Evans is getting a personality. I always liked her: she has charisma, a great story and pretty good in-ring capabilities. I was just never hot on the one-dimensional Pin-up Sailor gimmick and I think she should switch that gear up since she is turning heel. I didn’t get any of the racial undertones of her promo until it was mentioned in this article personally but maybe it is where it’s headed (although with HHH and Stephanie’s PR moves, I doubt that NXT would “go there”).
I thought her delivery on the mic was solid so I’m excited for her.
The match itself was very good albeit awkward at times. They wanted to do a lot and make it special but they had a few too many misfires.
Can’t fault either of them though and it’s good that Nooph is getting better in the ring (just get a different gimmick please).
I had never heard nor seen TM-61 but I though they came off great and lovable. I was taken aback by the fact that they basically showed them failing at doing a keyfabe promo but it turned into a nice story.
Montez still manages to make anything look cool. But I guess he has double duty on that end being partnered with Dawkins
Heavy Machinery v. War Machine at Takeover New Orleans.
Fabian Aichner is pretty awesome.
Could not agree more. Although, this week was his least impressive outing in my opinion: Strong dominated the match by only working his style, so Aichner followed along.
But when I see him and some of the UK guys, you can see what the future of the business is going to look like
I like to think of Shayna Bazler as the anti-Bayley. She even likes to hug people, too! Except… you know… from behind. In the form of a choke.
Oh, she absolutely is Darth Bayley.
She is Earth 3 Bayley.
I don’t know if he had it on their black gear and I just didn’t notice it, but Ford having a Bianca Belair kiss on his vest is genius and adorable.
Wow. Those are ALL songs and album titles. Amazing. I tune in just for the headers.
What big thoughts you have
I can see them in your eyes
Etc
Like I said last week, Shayna Baeszler is an adorable Samoa Joe (marry me)
Montez has future star written all over him
I get why someone would call that promo problematic, but come on dude, that’s not what they were going for and giving it a worst for that is pretty weak. I didn’t even notice that until you pointed it out and I’m usually really good on calling shit like that out. (And Nikki was a biiiiig stretch tbh)
Hanstock’s implying they gave Evans a white nationalist gimmick (I’m assuming) and the example he cites is her insulting a Scot. Unless she’s Daniel Day-Lewis from Gangs of New York, I really don’t see the connecting bridge there.
How are you going to list NXT’s best couples and not include the Iconic Duo?
Don’t forget the Becky Lynch video they did….Don’t forget the Becky Lynch video they did…Don’t forget the Becky
“Just like Finn Bálor and Apollo Crews and Hideo Itami and Roderick Strong, TM-61 is getting the “weeks-long professionally-made emotional documentary” treatment. It couldn’t be better utilized here.”
Lynch….vid..eo…