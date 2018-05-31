The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 5/30/18: Jump To Conclusions

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Lars Sullivan won a handicap match, Heavy Machinery took a light loss, and Candice LeRae was somehow viciously hurt by someone bumping into her.

If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where everything is terrible.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for May 30, 2018.