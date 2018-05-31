The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 5/30/18: Jump To Conclusions

#Best And Worst #WWE NXT
Pro Wrestling Editor
05.31.18 11 Comments

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Lars Sullivan won a handicap match, Heavy Machinery took a light loss, and Candice LeRae was somehow viciously hurt by someone bumping into her.

If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where everything is terrible.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for May 30, 2018.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst#WWE NXT
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF NXTNXTWWE NXT

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Greatest Lakes, Ibiza Pareo, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Greatest Lakes, Ibiza Pareo, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

05.31.18 4 hours ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.29.18 2 days ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP