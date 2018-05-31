The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 5/30/18: Jump To Conclusions

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Lars Sullivan won a handicap match, Heavy Machinery took a light loss, and Candice LeRae was somehow viciously hurt by someone bumping into her.
If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where everything is terrible.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for May 30, 2018.
I saw dream and ricochet at a DC house show towards the end of April and holy hell they put on a takeover quality match (it helped that DC is the dream’s home town). I’m ridiculously excited to see how they follow that up.
Meanwhile, Otis Dozovic is Spanish for “the niño.”
(Why have I commented on 2 straight NXT reports about Dozovic?)
Because he rules
@Dave M J speaks the truth. I WANT HOLYFIELD!!
I really hope the payoff to Dream/Ric is Dream hitting a perfect 630
If he and Ricochet get into a 1-up contest like Balor and Rollins did a while ago, just stealing one another’s moves to outperform one another in a sort of tweener passive aggressive duel, I wouldn’t complain.
I didn’t know I needed this til right now
All of this, please and thank you.
“Ghostwriters of Pain”
“Karl Anderson but with springboards”
“You beautiful little bouncy ball”
Those all cracked me up. As did Nikki Cross playing with the title like my Mom’s dog plays fetch: Putting it in between her and Shayna and then as soon as she makes a move for it, Nikki leaps and grabs it away. I really like her alliance with Kai, but I also want some clips of them training.
Baezler looked great in the ring, like when people say a wrestler is “methodical” they should mean “wrestles like Baezler” and not as shorthand for boring/slow because she was a very positive connotation of that adjective.
Anyone else think EC3 will want revenge for Gargano grabbing his spotlight?
The correct answer to “Of whom does Lars Sullivan remind me?” is “the love child of Jack Swagger and Gene Snitsky.”
Between Nikki Cross screaming at the incarnation of fear that is Baszler/their staredown and that ninja “What’s Up? What’s Up?” from Ricochet, this episode has me questioning alot of what gets me going. In a good way, I think.
Also the mic drop by Dream was perfect.