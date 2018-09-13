The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 9/12/18: Otis Operandi

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Velveteen Dream used his brain to turn Johnny Wrestling into Johnny Failure, TM-61 attempted the Brutus Beefcake Assault gambit, and Shayna Baszler shoved over a treasure chest like a total jerk.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for September 12, 2018.
“William Regal go down the hole”
if ur gonna reference Tiny Toons, always good to use the best episode
+1
Lacey Evans was only in it for a second but her hat game is still undefeated in NXT.
I thought Ciampa saying, “him…or her” was a shot at LeRae possibly taking Aleister out in order to make things easier for Johnny.
Regal immediately sensing a parking lot dispute that could erupt into violence and striding out to confront everyone with a “not this time, no sir” expression on his face is why he’s the best. Also, not taking any shit from Ciampa and saying, “Office…NOW” in a barely raising his tone but still intense British villain voice. Swoon.
No love for Ohno’s “Cesaro and Kidd” shirt? That and his conversation with Regal finally made me care about him.
Oney and Lorcan looked so fired up to be back! Yay
Also, I like how they cut from an adorable commercial for Connor’s Cure right to the slimeball UERA hangout sesh. Swerve!
I’m all in on a huge Belair/Nikki feud before the latter hits the main roster and the former takes over the division. Their styles and personalities clash but in the ring they really work well. Power vs. unpredictability. Apparently Nikki’s favorite wrestler as a bairn was Team X-Treme era Lita. Cause she was cosplaying as her last night
Percy shading that mustache was the best thing he’s ever done. Retire on top buddy.
Ciampa basically cut the best version of That Promo I’ve ever heard. Watching it I was thinking back to the early days of NXT, Bo Dallas, and how grown up NXT feels now. I also like how making Ciampa a messiah type gives some kayfabe cover for the fans who insist on cheering for him.
I hope one day UE’s frame gets used in a match, and maybe somebody like LARS destroys it. I love the frame, big frame mark, but it may be too beautiful to live.
Ricochet seems like a cool guy who is making himself super not cool by trying way too hard to be cool. He’d be better if he talked less and was mostly just “I’m the internationally known dude who can fly and ruled indie wrestling for the past three years so fuck y’all”.
Otis and Ciampa is cool, but you know what’s cooler? Otis and LARS.