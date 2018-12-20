The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 12/19/18: DIY My Darling

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Tyler Breeze showed up with stubble on his face to challenge Ricochet for the NXT North American Championship and give us a momentary reprieve from the character graveyard that is Monday Night Raw. Also, EC3 powerbombed Bob Fish so hard Fish’s grandkids will feel it.

If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where everything and everyone is terrible.

Note: Make sure you’re reading the Best and Worst of NXT UK as well, so you’ll be caught up whenever they decide to have Shane McMahon show up and pin Pete Dunne.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for December 19, 2018.