The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 12/19/18: DIY My Darling

Pro Wrestling Editor
12.20.18 7 Comments

WWE Network

whered you get those peepers

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Tyler Breeze showed up with stubble on his face to challenge Ricochet for the NXT North American Championship and give us a momentary reprieve from the character graveyard that is Monday Night Raw. Also, EC3 powerbombed Bob Fish so hard Fish’s grandkids will feel it.

If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where everything and everyone is terrible.

Note: Make sure you’re reading the Best and Worst of NXT UK as well, so you’ll be caught up whenever they decide to have Shane McMahon show up and pin Pete Dunne.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for December 19, 2018.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst#WWE NXT
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF NXTNXTWWE NXT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.17.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.17.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP