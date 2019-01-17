The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 1/16/19: On The Metro

Previously on the Best and Worst of NXT: Aleister Black used teleportation to get the jump on Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano used “being an opportunistic jerk” to get the jump on Ricochet, and Hector Perfecto jumped so high he almost left the screen.
If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where everything and everyone is terrible.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for January 16, 2019.
I’m pretty sure Ricochet: The Urban Dictionary might just be the best ongoing joke in Stroud recap history, cuzz.
Peep that.
I’m pretty sure I mentioned this the first time The Metros appeared on NXT, but isn’t one of them Greg Romero from PPW & WCWC. Going to need him walk to the ring with a pool ball and slam it on the ring steps a few times.
Did they come up with Djokovic the same way Ben Stiller came up with the character name for Fran Stalinovskovichdavidovitchsky in ‘Dodgeball’?
I couldn’t take Riddle’s run-in seriously because of the flip-flops. I tried.
So here’s a question: How is it that Lars Sullivan had a better match with Keith Lee than Kassius Ohno?
Little detail with Tommaso Ciampa: When most people kiss the title belt, they kiss the center of the belt. Ciampa kisses his side plate. Brilliant.
Such a great minor detail. I love it.
Not sure if it has to do with anything, but I’ve noticed that Gargano is not quite as jacked as he was last year. In my Mind Cannon (name of my nu metal folk reggae band), it’s an intentional nod to Johnny “losing it” the way he has recently, and a further detail that Gargano is using to tell his story.
Gargano going from an eight pack to a four pack is his version of Mac gaining 60 pounds before Sunny season 7.
Between his match with Gargano and his debut against Murphy on 205 Live*, Humberto Carrillo had one hell of a week. He is effortlessly smooth in the ring (his ability to transition anything into a kip up is a great party trick) while still coming off as a consummate underdog. He gets amazing height on any top rope move. The only downsides are that Carrillo never developed a character in NXT and that it ends the short-lived, soon to be cult favorite tag team with Mendoza.
*Count this as another vote for a 205 Live recap column