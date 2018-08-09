The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 8/8/18: Bask And Ye Shall Receive

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Brandon Taylor debuted! In less important news, Shayna Baszler put down Candice LeRae, EC3 defeated Fake EC3, and Aleister Black kicked Johnny Gargano in the face for being a little a-hole.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for August 8, 2018.
| Keith keep the pop-up powerbomb, …
| but he’s co-workers with Kevin Owens now,
LOL… he might as well keep it — it’s not like Kevin is actually using it.
Or he could just steal Curt Hawkins’ finisher, whatever it might be.
FWIW- Conti and Jaoude have been working with Cezar Bononi in a Brazilian NXT house show faction. Also yeah, I think that match was laid out in a way to invite some respect/sympathy for Jaoude as part of what feels like an Ohno heel turn. The way Ohno loomed over him after it was over. The new finisher with the heelish-ish name. I want heel Ohno vs face Keith Lee yesterday.
I would love for somebody with a better understanding of the technical aspects of wrestling to explain exactly who did what wrong on the variety of messy spots in that women’s match. (also hi everybody mad at Carmella, that’s what bad wrestling look like)
I thought that Keith Lee’s debut was one of the best executed debuts I’ve seen for most of the reasons Brandon mentioned. So often when people debut super strong it almost becomes a storytelling challenge to have them demonstrate any vulnerability, to say nothing of actually losing a match. What was especially good here is that we saw hints of fallibility in Lee, he is slightly overconfident, and that got him in trouble. That’s pretty atypical for a face and it made his comeback and quick finish a lot more meaningful. Super super impressed.
It really sucks that Black got hurt, but boy howdy does that play perfectly into the story. Even better with how they’re selling it this AM (reports that he was found unconscious in the parking lot, Hideo Itami has already responded noting it’s a dangerous place). If they can have some ambiguity as to which DIYer it was, that’s tasty.
There is nothing dilapidated in the Dream’s Facilities and that’s how I like it. I’ve been way down on EC3 as a worker (buddy, your signature taunt only serves to highlight the implausibility of your arms/lat/human t-rex situation) but he fit in so perfectly here. Skit forever?
No love for Adam Cole (bay bay) coming out to Ricochets theme and dragging his body into his entrance lights?
I absolutely LOVED the “Who Shot Mr. Burns”-ness of the attack on Black. Gargano rushing away from the scene, UE all sitting in a convertible like they’re running late to be in a parade. Even Heavy Machinery showing up to weirdly smile and take video (in selfie mode) of Black on the ground. I want Regal to accuse them only for Doz to break into a furious mambo about Black’s supposed misdeeds.
” Human Garfield in a child’s NBA swimsuit.” Made my day. Thank you.
Also Johnny Wrestling walked past Regal right before Regal went outside and Lars was walking in the background
It’s a regular “who knocked out Aleister Black”
Obviously this means it was Kevin Owens
Oh wow, I never even noticed Lars before.
@AddMayne I’m glad you finally figured it out. “I want MY NXT TITLE back!”
Can Adrian Jaoude’s gi situation be the beginning of NXT’s Street Fighter version of “Blood Runs Cold?” Get a boxer, a dude with claws (can borrow from Little Miss Bliss), and a yoga instructor in there for “Streets Start Fighting” or something?????? PLEASE???
Keef Lee’s pounce before his finisher looked clunky in real time and absolutely brutal on the slow mo replay.
I liked how they acted like the triple threat wasnt a foregone conclusion but hated that they eventually got there with a stupid, obvious, illogical RAW trope of idiot heel breaks up a match and somehow doesn’t realize he’ll get stuck in a triple threat.
It didn’t even make sense for Ciampa’s character for him to interfere since he would drive Gargano crazier by acting like he’s done with him.
Ohno is smaller than Dain and Hanson, right? He just doesn’t seem big enough to be a monster-type fat guy like them, so I can’t understand how he can still be a human garfield. He’s at the performance center with top conditioning coaches and nutritionists and it’s his job. I’ve heard him talk about how he wasn’t happy when he was super shredded but surely there’s a happy middle ground. I wonder if they’ve told him he’s never making the main roster or he just wants to stay at NXT and has no interest in looking better.
Or maybe he wants to be the new Bastion Booger.
The basic point is that everybody hates each other so much they’re not acting rationally, so the only solution (in a environment where we solve problems with violence) is to have them all fight it out. Ciampa’s body language at the end of the previous ep was a noted contrast to how cool he was when trolling the crowd. Johnny’s still under his skin, so yeah, he’s going to lose it when he’s there and run out and attack him. Attacking people is kinda his jam.
NXT has always used this very simple/conventional style of booking, and employs “RAW tropes” frequently. What makes it work for them is that they do it in spots like this, where it makes perfect sense, and don’t overuse it. The problem, to me, isn’t that RAW does it, it’s that it does it badly, and in ways that don’t always flatter the talent. NXT does this stuff very well, and in ways that almost always showcase the talent. (also RAW has to stretch these stories out over two months between PPVs with the same people on TV every week, so everything gets bland whereas NXT does the same story in much smaller chunks).
Also, that TKO into the pool seemed very dangerous. If he didnt clear the edge of the pool, dream would be seriously hurt.
Clearly, no lifeguard was on duty. The Dream like to live dangerously (looks into the camera) “dangerously.”
wow good thing he did then
When they showed the video package of Keith Lee earlier in the show with a hood on, I legit thought it was Brodus Clay. He looked damn good in his debut. Only bad thing I can say is he needs new ring gear, what he was wearing was pretty shitty.
Thank god NXT spent the money to license Ringkampf’s Dvorak theme for Marcel Barthel.
When I say “Marcel Barthel” out loud I feel like my mouth is fucking up saying Marcel Barcel. I request a change to that, along with him bringing an inflatable barbell out with him.