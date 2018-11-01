The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 10/31/18: Bro Wrestling

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Aleister Black’s attacker was revealed to be NXT’s worst person, Mia Yim made her formal NXT debut, and a bunch of security guys got their brains splattered in the Full Sail parking lot.
If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where everything and everyone is terrible.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for October 31, 2018.
First off, thank you so much for putting up Kyle O’Reilly’s crying face. Work of art.
Montez Ford! Wow. I want to see Street Profits and Lorcan/Burch have a technicos match now.
Super glad Mercedes is on the show, hopefully she gets more to do when the top talent levels up.
I am also glad someone finally staked out the UE fireside chat hangout sesh.
Aleister Black is a man of many occult skills, but summoning a wild Nikki Cross is my favorite.
Shane Thorne does a back flip to take that kick bump in the GIF. I love it.
Ridiculous overselling
This sentence is a masterpiece:
“As Cross is leaving, Al Black (who once scored four touchdowns in a single Satanic football game) shows up and dom/subs her out of the building so he can confront Candice himself.”
That shot of Nikki Cross grinning with blood dripping from her nose is so great.
Hoping that the Aleister/Johnny match ends with Candice LeDark running in and blasting Al with a chair.
What even happened? Did she brake her nose on the turnbuckle?
Vic was selling it as a kick on commentary.
How dare
Riddle’s theme is dope af
Between that and the whoosh sound effects in Bianca Belair’s theme, I’m thinking somebody in the Full Sail editing department loves Streets of Rage.
@dave m j dude ive been trying to place what that that woosh sound reminded me of, thank you, now all we need is a rollerblading kid and a boxing kangaroo
Mercedes did more than enhancement talent. They were selling it like she was going to win with all those suplexes. And that half hood sleeve is supposed to make her look like a cyborg. When she poses right, it looks like she has a robot arm
I hate that they have named a show Wargames for the same reason that they shouldnt name Hell in a Cell and TLC. Why are the fans popping so big for an announcement they knew was coming?
It would actually be interesting if people were xompeting to get into (or out of) the Wargames match. Like either they want it so they can main event, or the heels actually try to stay on their best behavior for a few a months so they dont get into such a brutal match.
Also, too bad Wargames will distract Regal from leading an NXT invasion on Survivor Series.
Just holy fuck. I know a lot of people say that whatever the upcoming TakeOver is will end up being the best one yet or a top 5, but god damn this just might be the best one they’ve done. WarGames, Chompy/Dream, Black/Gargy, Riddle’s TakeOver debut, and whatever they do with Kairi & Shayna…just. Damn. I’m beyond hyped for this.
“Street Profits vs. The Mighty beef”
Ok so now I need TM and Heavy Machinery on the same side of a War Games match so they can be called The Mighty Beef.
I liked the 3 team War Games match. This years would have been better if it had been Undisputed Era vs British Strong Style w/ Mark Andrews vs War Raiders w/ Ricochet and EC3
I have no comment on this show i dont watch nxt i am however commenting because whoever the guy in the pic is looks very much like jack swagger and at first glance thought i was gonna read about l.u.
Also, can Mauro stay on assignment? Vic’s really damn smooth on commentary, and it worked well for all of the matches.
I like to think that I have watched a lot of wrestling in my life and I don’t think I’ve ever seen a springboard frog splash, that was incredible