The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 1/23/19: Captain Io

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: The Metro Brothers rode back into town, Bianca Belair used one of her “undefeated” clap hands to smack Shayna Baszler in the face, and The War Raiders burned some leaves.

If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where everything and everyone is terrible.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for January 23, 2019.