The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 11/14/18: Tug Of War

William Regal made me the happiest person in the world by announcing Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane, 2-out-of-3 falls for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: War Games. THANK YOU, LORD STEVE. Also, Velveteen Dream made an NXT Championship statement, and Bianca Belair made me laugh for a week by shitting on Mia Yim's catchphrase.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for November 14, 2018.
This legitimately might be the best TakeOver ever. I know that gets said a lot whenever a TakeOver rolls around but…shit man. This might never be topped.
Oh sweet summer child
Bianca Belair is a heel?
I was questioning that too
She’s usually mean to babyfaces so I guess
In terms the little tropes that NXT uses to signify face/heel I’d say we’ve been told she’s a heel (and in that sense the haven’t used really any of those tropes to suggest she’s a face). If I was forced to make a binary call, she’s a heel. The only hint she would be a face is her husband.
Really she’s Chaotic Neutral and I suspect whatever happens with her next will give us a lot more definition, as it seems like she’s in line for something bigger and it could be either of the women fighting for the belt now.
So 5 straight nights of WWE for me coming up? Can we have Takeover on Saturday and move Survivor Series to Thanksgiving night? Ya know, just to give us a breather and also have a reason to ignore our families during the holiday.
Chances are, your family doesn’t follow wrestling, just put on a different TakeOver and say it’s live.
That Bianca//Mia match was pretty meh to me. Mia especially just seemed like her timing was off and her strikes lacked impact. It’s kinda wild how it wasn’t a year and a half ago that there was still come beginner assed women’s wrestling on NXT (just re-watched the stretch where Liv Morgan feuded with The Iconic Duo for what felt like ever and that was pretty rough stuff) and now I’m getting judgy about Mia, who I thought was fine but not good in this match.
I hope one day for a moment where a face KOR turns and takes out Adam Cole and that will make me happy. He’s right up there with Shane Throne on the list of people I can’t fucking wait to root for once they fulfill their destiny as baby faces.
I really liked the spot in that match where they took WAR BEARD HANSON (I love the teamname + last name, Headbanger Mosh style naming convention, let’s make this official for the big guy) does a cartwheel and evolved it into something tactical from a “lol guys the big guy can do gymnastics hah hah ” spot.
Weeks ago Keith Lee posted a picture of him in the ring with Ricochet and War Raiders that sure looked to be from a taping (which grr… don’t post taping spoilers wrestlers) so I kept waiting for whatever angle would insert him into the War Games match. (because why isn’t Keith Lee on this card, can he and LARS hook up on The pre-show?) On a meta level, this helped explain why Hanson was in the match, as he’s the most replaceable. Of course it didn’t happen, but that extra tension and intrigue worked for me.
Also, as a college football fan whose team plays at 7:30 PM Pacific on Saturday- a petition to move all Autumn TakeOvers to Fridays.
Also I didn’t realize that the Bro character was basically full Bill and Ted and that’s maybe not the right kind of corny for me, but I’m not familiar enough with Riddle to know how we’re supposed to read that de-butt line.