WWE is starting a new Wednesday programming block tonight, so we’re starting a new live discussion thread for the *AJ Styles voice* With Spandex community! Tonight on the WWE Network we have new episodes of 205 Live (7/6 c), NXT (8/7 c), and the Mae Young Classic (9/8 c.)
Here’s what’s coming up for the cruiserweights:
WWE 205 Live moves to its new night and time – Wednesday at 7/6 C – and will featured Cedric Alexander defending histhe WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Drew Gulak.
And for the Full Sail University students:
Ricochet and Pete Dunne prepare to make history in NXT’s first-ever Champion vs. Champion Match. Also on NXT, Dakota Kai and Aliyah’s rivalry rages on, and the latest on NXT General Manager William Regal’s Aleister Black investigation.
And for the bracketed ladies:
As the First Round of the 2018 Mae Young Classic reaches its halfway point, four more huge matches are on tap, including a heated grudge match between longtime enemies Mia Yim and Allysin Kay, the WWE return of former Divas Champion Kaitlyn and more.
Our five-point preview:
1. Drew Gulak gets a championship rematch tonight, but Cedric Alexander is already scheduled to defend his title against Buddy Murphy at the Super Show-Down. Will his ground-based offense force the Fed to change the card?
2. Pete Dunne and Ricochet have a champion vs. champion match tonight, and as much as I love the Holy Father, I really want to see if Dunne can carry two belts in his mouth at the same time.
3. TNA‘s Gunner, now The Forgotten Sons’ Jaxson Ryker, the living proof that Triple H uses the NXT Name Generator, makes his singles debut.
4. Remember Xia Li? We actually get to see her wrestle again tonight!
5. KAITLYN!!!
If you want us to keep doing this Wednesday night WWE open thread, make sure to participate in it! And come back tomorrow for the Best and Worst of NXT and a Ranked Review of the Mae Young Classic. Enjoy what looks like a way more fun and varied three hours of sports entertainment than the average episode of Raw right now!
It feels like Aliyah’s been here for like 3 or 4 years, and that’s how many wins she has.
Earth 2 Charlotte’s gonna be a star though.
Kai’s clothes dont fit her, also i liked the finish
Damn, with all the kicks to the face and hooking the leg I’m surprised she doesn’t go by Kobra Kai.
I’m surprised they haven’t had actual marine Lacey Evans in one of their MizMarine movies yet. Ah well, the franchise will still be around by the time she makes the main roster.
Who is this one dude who is just super into Aliyah?
You do you, bro…
LOL
Changing Lacey Evans name in my brain to Cherry Forever
Purrazzo and Kai on the same team!? I know they announced it last week, but I sort of forgot about it, so this is like getting a surprise party then remembering it is indeed your birthday.
I’m guessing this Dunne/Ricochet match has a run in or some other wonky finish that lets them keep their titles. But if that isn’t the case, kill him Dunne!!
@Dave M J oh yeah they ruined the one where UERA took the titles back by sending that Network update right to my phone before it happened.
Sadly, given that there weren’t like 99 posts from WWE’s Twitter saying “HEY GUYS TITLE CHANGE”, yeah, I’m betting that happens…
Yes, kill Dunne kill
Sorry, LU for me tonight!
@Zinger I prefer LU to NXT, but having it recorded is nice. So I can fast forward commercials and rewind moves etc.
I always choose LU over NXT, I’m already programmed to do so. Takeovers obviously take priority over all though.
I watched it last week, liked it, but since WWE has this wednesday triple stack I’ve decided to hit up LU with the DVR.
So we’ve got NXT in a few minutes, right?
thanks… I’m so confused/delirious.
Yeah this is just filler cause 205 is only 40 minutes. Though if WWE wanted to add more matches to it because it is from 7-8 instead of “whenever SDL ends” I think they should.
I’m gonna have to remember my network password by next Wednesday.
“SparkleSplash4ever”?
Is it “BlisstressBae69” ?
and just like that, Wednesday is the best night for wrestling
@Brute Farce I’m recording LU right now! Or, I will be when it eventually is on.
Yep. Especially if you count Lucha Underground! This might help me kick Monday’s sh tshow.
How nice, the new night gives the opportunity for a new discussion thread. I won’t be here but I just wanted to say…KAITLYN!!!!!!!!!!!! BAE-BY HAS RETURNED!!!!!
That is all.
I guess it makes sense having Murphy take the title from a tenured champ, Alexander, rather than a guy who just won the title, Gulak, if he’s going to do that in Australia. I feel bad for Drew, cause that guy has really put so much into every match in a way only Ali can eclipse. Hope he gets the belt eventually.
Gulak should have all the gold, ‘all the belts are belong to him now’
Yeah and TBK/Gallagher win the cruiser tag titles
Damn… didn’t know Unprocks was gonna thread this thing. Holy crap!
I didn’t either, I was checking the best/worst and saw the news and got really excited. Hope they do it even after the MYC is over, but that’s not for a while, so they can see what type of traffic it will bring.
Just got here, but those last 5-7 minutes were pretty great.
Murph’s gonna break him.
Damn this Gulak and Alexander match has me hype for Dunne and Ricochet later
They both seem like matches that could legit go either way. And I’d be somewhat happy with any result. Though I prefer Dunne and maybe Ced. But Gulak is changing my mind on that now.
I missed the start of this match, but I’m really enjoying it now. Each near fall feels pretty earned and like it could be the final one.
Ahh! I didn’t know about this! I’m mobile and will have to pick it up next week
Drew Gulak is very disappointed in you.
that flying clothesline directly into a pin was pretty
Gulak’s gear makes sense with Cedric’s. After all, what is more American than riding a Harley (Quinn)?
Cedric must have washes his gear with Ruby Riotts
Digging Cedric’s Harley Quinn gear. I guess his wife’s style’s rubbing off on him!
@SuperCalofragilisticexpialidocious I sort of agree with you on that. I like her in Birds of Prey and Suicide Squad, but they really are spamming some Harley across everything just like Deadpool. Lots of lazy writing too, just because each character is “crazy” means they make lots of jokes and references instead of really putting any work into a comic
i dont know man, as a kid i loved Harley on the animated series, im just done with seeing her everywhere now, she became her own bandwagon fandom (like deadpool has) that it just gets tiring to see it, but it does work for Cedric
Missing the first bit of this thread to watch Jeopardy cause 1) I’m secretly old inside 2) LHP is reliable at opening shows but have nothing on Trebek 3) Gulak is sassy but still has nothing on Trebek.
@SuperCalofragilisticexpialidocious I think he’s going to retire in the next few years. But still going strong.
He’s still alive?
dude TJPs chest is fucked
I feel like there should already be tag belts on 205, tag matches here almost never disappoint, also is TJP white? hes like Rob Schneider in the since that i cant tell if hes Mexican or Asian
Filipino
I didn’t think this would actually be here! Now, I’m deeply saddened that I am not home to watch this live. I’ll be getting home just as NXT is wrapping up. Glad Uproxx is putting this up though. Enjoy.
i feel u, currently at work watching in small spurts
Yay! I’m psyched for this thread and how it’ll stitch together the 205/NXT/MYC group.
Woo hoo! Thanks for putting this together.