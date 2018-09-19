WWE

WWE is starting a new Wednesday programming block tonight, so we’re starting a new live discussion thread for the *AJ Styles voice* With Spandex community! Tonight on the WWE Network we have new episodes of 205 Live (7/6 c), NXT (8/7 c), and the Mae Young Classic (9/8 c.)

Here’s what’s coming up for the cruiserweights:

WWE 205 Live moves to its new night and time – Wednesday at 7/6 C – and will featured Cedric Alexander defending histhe WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Drew Gulak.

And for the Full Sail University students:

Ricochet and Pete Dunne prepare to make history in NXT’s first-ever Champion vs. Champion Match. Also on NXT, Dakota Kai and Aliyah’s rivalry rages on, and the latest on NXT General Manager William Regal’s Aleister Black investigation.

And for the bracketed ladies:

As the First Round of the 2018 Mae Young Classic reaches its halfway point, four more huge matches are on tap, including a heated grudge match between longtime enemies Mia Yim and Allysin Kay, the WWE return of former Divas Champion Kaitlyn and more.

Our five-point preview:

1. Drew Gulak gets a championship rematch tonight, but Cedric Alexander is already scheduled to defend his title against Buddy Murphy at the Super Show-Down. Will his ground-based offense force the Fed to change the card?

2. Pete Dunne and Ricochet have a champion vs. champion match tonight, and as much as I love the Holy Father, I really want to see if Dunne can carry two belts in his mouth at the same time.

3. TNA‘s Gunner, now The Forgotten Sons’ Jaxson Ryker, the living proof that Triple H uses the NXT Name Generator, makes his singles debut.

4. Remember Xia Li? We actually get to see her wrestle again tonight!

5. KAITLYN!!!

If you want us to keep doing this Wednesday night WWE open thread, make sure to participate in it! And come back tomorrow for the Best and Worst of NXT and a Ranked Review of the Mae Young Classic. Enjoy what looks like a way more fun and varied three hours of sports entertainment than the average episode of Raw right now!