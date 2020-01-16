WWE NXT Results 1/15/20

Here are your quick, editorial-free WWE NXT results for January 15, 2020. The show featured two matches from the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament and two number one contender’s matches. Make sure you’re back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of NXT column, this week from Scott Heisel while Brandon’s on vacation.

WWE NXT Results:

– Keith Lee entered the ring and cut a promo about how he’s going to win the NXT North American Championship from Roderick Strong next week. The whole Undisputed Era group entered the venue and faked like they were going to engage in a promo exchange, but instead started beating up Lee. Lee briefly fought off the four men, but they beat him down and attacked one of his ankles with a chair. Tommaso Ciampa ran in, saving Lee and running off Undisputed Era.

– A promo outside at Full Sail by Tegan Nox on Dakota Kai was interrupted by Candice LeRae hugging her.

– Mia Yim and Io Shirai were shown preparing backstage for the battle royal to determine the number one contender to the NXT Women’s Championship.

1. Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic match: The Broserweights (Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle) defeated Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster. Riddle pinned Andrews after a knee strike combination move by both Broserweights.

– A clip played of Undisputed Era’s attack on Imperium at the end of NXT TakeOver: Blackpool II. This was followed by a clip of Walter cutting a promo at the camera backstage, which the crowd “what?” chanted.

– Tommaso Ciampa entered the ring and cut a promo about how he will take back his life by winning the NXT Championship from Adam Cole. Undisputed Era entered the ring and attacked Ciampa. Johnny Gargano ran into the ring to save Ciampa. D.I.Y. teamed up to take out Bobby Fish, the last remaining member of UE in the ring.