Complete NXT Taping Spoilers For May 9-10, 2018

#Spoilers #WWE NXT
Pro Wrestling Editor
05.11.18

WWE Network

NXT held two sets of tapings this week — one on Wednesday, one on Thursday — and here’s everything you need to know. Please be aware that everything you read in the subsequent paragraphs is an actual, massive, legitimate spoiler for what will happen over the next several weeks of NXT television. You may read on only at your own risk. But if you’re the sort of person who just simply cannot wait until it happens on WWE Network to find out what happens next, congratulations! This post is for you!

May 9 Taping:

1. #1 Contender Match for the NXT North American Championship: Lio Rush defeated Marcel Barthel.

– Tommaso Ciampa entered to Johnny Gargano’s music and cut a promo about how Gargano may have won the battle, but he’s going to win the war. Candice LeRae interrupted and slapped him.

2. Lacy Evans defeated Brandi Lauren. Lauren is the former Ava Storie from Impact Wrestling. After the match, Kairi Sane attacked Evans.

3. Ricochet vs. Velveteen Dream was a no contest after interference from Lars Sullivan. This set up a handicap match for later in the taping.

4. Kona Reeves defeated Raul Mendoza.

5. Danny Burch, Oney Lorcan and Pete Dunne defeated Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong). Burch picked up the pin on O’Reilly.

6. TM-61 defeated Heavy Machinery via cheating.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Spoilers#WWE NXT
TAGSNXTspoilersWWE NXT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 4 hours ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 4 hours ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 2 days ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 2 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP