Complete NXT Taping Spoilers For May 9-10, 2018

WWE Network

NXT held two sets of tapings this week — one on Wednesday, one on Thursday — and here’s everything you need to know. Please be aware that everything you read in the subsequent paragraphs is an actual, massive, legitimate spoiler for what will happen over the next several weeks of NXT television. You may read on only at your own risk. But if you’re the sort of person who just simply cannot wait until it happens on WWE Network to find out what happens next, congratulations! This post is for you!

May 9 Taping:

1. #1 Contender Match for the NXT North American Championship: Lio Rush defeated Marcel Barthel.

– Tommaso Ciampa entered to Johnny Gargano’s music and cut a promo about how Gargano may have won the battle, but he’s going to win the war. Candice LeRae interrupted and slapped him.

2. Lacy Evans defeated Brandi Lauren. Lauren is the former Ava Storie from Impact Wrestling. After the match, Kairi Sane attacked Evans.

3. Ricochet vs. Velveteen Dream was a no contest after interference from Lars Sullivan. This set up a handicap match for later in the taping.

4. Kona Reeves defeated Raul Mendoza.

5. Danny Burch, Oney Lorcan and Pete Dunne defeated Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong). Burch picked up the pin on O’Reilly.

6. TM-61 defeated Heavy Machinery via cheating.