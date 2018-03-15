Former WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bate Is Reportedly On The Shelf With An Injury

CAUTION: MILD NXT SPOILERS BELOW.

One of the biggest complaints people have with WWE as a whole is that there is no off-season in which competitors can have time to rest and recuperate from the beating their bodies take literally hundreds of days a year.

The latest crop of WWE talent to be on the shelf includes legit main eventers like Dean Ambrose and Samoa Joe, midcarders such as Paige and Jason Jordan, and even NXT talent Drew McIntyre and Bobby Fish.

Now, it looks like someone stuck another pin into the NXT voodoo doll, as current NXT superstar and inaugural WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate is currently out of action with a knee injury. Dave Meltzer is reporting that Bate’s injury is “minor,” but it is apparently serious enough to pull Mustache Mountain — Bate’s tag team with fellow Brit Trent Seven — from the ongoing Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

