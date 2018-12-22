The Best And Worst Of NXT UK 12/5 & 12/12/18: Floss The Line

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of NXT UK: Rhea Ripley nearly paralyzed Toni Storm en route to becoming the first NXT UK Women’s Champion, backstage interview correspondent Radzi suddenly got a lot shorter during promos, and Trent Seven was the victim of the most hilariously fake backstage attack you’ve ever seen.

Note: We’re still a little behind on these thanks to WWE taping 1,400 episodes and airing them all at once, but we’re catching up.

And now, the catch-up edition of the Best and Worst of NXT UK, covering episodes thirteen through sixteen, originally aired on December 5 and December 12, 2018.