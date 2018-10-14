WWE Unveiled The New NXT UK Tag Team Championship Belts

The first episode of NXT UK will air this Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET on the WWE Network, as they launch their first overseas promotion. With the launch comes the introduction of new titles to the mix.

There’s already an NXT UK Championship, held currently by Pete Dunne who won it off of Tyler Bate in May 2017, but they need to fill out the rest of the championship picture. There’s the NXT UK Women’s Championship, which was awarded to the winner of a tournament held last August at the first tapings for the show.

On Sunday, WWE unveiled the third title belts for the promotion in the form of the NXT UK Tag Team titles, which are fantastic, at the latest round of tapings in Plymouth.

