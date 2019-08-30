What You Need To Know Going Into NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff

WWE

As a brand within WWE, NXT UK is still kind of finding its feet. The weekly show premiered on the Network last October, and they had their first big show, TakeOver: Blackpool, in January of this year. Tomorrow, August 31st, is their second TakeOver, and it promises to be a pretty good one. However, it still seems like not as many people watch the UK show as its US counterpart, so this preview will get you ready for TakeOver even if you haven’t watched the weekly build.

NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff Card: