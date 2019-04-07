WWE Is Planning A Third Mae Young Classic Tournament

The Mae Young Classic appears to be becoming a staple of the WWE calendar. The first women’s tournament was held in 2017, and introduced WWE fans to wrestlers like Bianca Belair, Shayna Baszler, Toni Storm, and tournament winner Kairi Sane, among others. The 2018 Mae Young Classic was featured most of the new NXT UK women’s roster, and was won by the current Champion of that division, Toni Storm. Now, thanks to Squared Circle Sirens, it’s clear that WWE is planning a third Mae Young Classic, probably for later this year, although they haven’t announced anything officially yet, at least not in English-language media.

