WWE Tweeted A Condemnation Of ‘Racial Injustice’ And Fans Showed They Remember The Company’s History

After the death of George Floyd, many WWE wrestlers were among the voices speaking out about racism, from Titus O’Neill sharing how it feels “to raise two Black Men in this country” to CM Punk making a strong statement on white allyship on WWE Backstage. Yesterday, WWE joined the legion of brands making official statements condemning racism, but many fans weren’t buying it.

WWE’s statement was:

WWE supports an inclusive society and condemns racial injustice. We stand beside our Black performers, employees and fans around the world, and encourage everyone to use their voice to speak out against racism. We offer our sincere condolences to the family of George Floyd and the families of countless others who have lost their lives due to senseless violence.

Like many other recent comments by brands, WWE’s statement condemns racism and acknowledges the death of George Floyd, but remains politically non-specific, attempting to enter the conversation without weighing in on the issue of police brutality or mentioning police at all.

The tweet doesn’t have the dreaded ratio of more comments than likes, but since it was posted yesterday, it has received thousands of replies and quote-tweets pointing out WWE’s history with black performers and it’s involvement in American politics. Examples brought up by fans include:

Twitter user @arxherarios commented on this mass dunking on WWE by saying “This is going in the This You? Hall of Fame.” It definitely shows that while WWE would like to present itself as an organization against racial injustice, that’s unconvincing to many, and they have examples of past and ongoing company behavior to support that belief.

