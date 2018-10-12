The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 4/13/98: Mac’s Match Challenge

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Vince McMahon attempted to get Stone Cold Steve Austin to do things “the easy way,” then micromanaged him until Austin just smacked him in the nuts. Cactus Jack quit because of all the “Austin” chants, Luna Vachon won Raw’s first intergender match, and Kane called out The Undertaker by destroying and then burning their parents’ graves. As you do.

If you haven’t seen this episode, you can watch it on WWE Network here. Check out all the episodes you may have missed at the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War and Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw tag pages. Follow along with the competition here.

Hey, you! If you want us to keep doing retro reports, share them around! And be sure to drop down into our comments section to let us know what you thought of these shows. Head back to a time long forgotten when Raw was fun to watch, and things happened!

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for April 13, 1998.