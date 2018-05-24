The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 2/16/98: Everything’s Filler In Texas

#Vintage Best And Worst #Best And Worst Of Raw
05.24.18 42 mins ago 3 Comments

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: We discovered that there’s no way out of Texas. Stone Cold gave Chyna a Stunner, The Rock figured out the last cog in his character by standing around and making ridiculous faces during other people’s promos, and Billy Gunn’s face became 3/4 trash can.

If you haven’t seen this episode, you can watch it on WWE Network here. Check out all the episodes you may have missed at the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War and Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw tag pages. Follow along with the competition here.

Hey, you! If you want us to keep doing retro reports, share them around! And be sure to drop down into our comments section to let us know what you thought of these shows. We’re on the road to WrestleMania 14, featuring a lot of the Most Something Men On The Planet.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for February 16, 1998.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vintage Best And Worst#Best And Worst Of Raw
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF RAWBEST AND WORST OF WWF RAW IS WARVINTAGE BEST AND WORST

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.22.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.21.18 3 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP