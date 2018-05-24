WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: We discovered that there’s no way out of Texas. Stone Cold gave Chyna a Stunner, The Rock figured out the last cog in his character by standing around and making ridiculous faces during other people’s promos, and Billy Gunn’s face became 3/4 trash can.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for February 16, 1998.