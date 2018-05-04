The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 2/9/98: Clock Blockers

#Vintage Best And Worst #Best And Worst Of Raw #WWE Raw
05.04.18

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: D-Generation X said all the bad words all at once, Barry Windham cut a promo on an empty chair like was Clint Eastwood, and we spent an hour dealing with how the New Age Outlaws killed Chainsaw Charlie and Cactus Jack by pushing them in a dumpster. And then they were fine!

If you haven’t seen this episode, you can watch it on WWE Network here. Check out all the episodes you may have missed at the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War and Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw tag pages. Follow along with the competition here.

Hey, you! If you want us to keep doing retro reports (especially now that the staff is … me), share them around! And be sure to drop down into our comments section to let us know what you thought of these shows. We’re on the road to No Way Out Of Texas, which you know is true if you’ve ever tried to drive across it.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for February 9, 1998.

