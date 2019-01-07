The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 5/11/98: Fake News

01.07.19 34 mins ago

WWE Network

HA HA HEY VINCE, HIT EM WITH THAT SIDE CHEST POSE

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Val Venis filmed a porn scene with Jenna Jameson, Vince McMahon made Mick Foley “rip out Terry Funk’s heart” to become the new number one contender, and the first Edge vignette aired. I think I know him!

If you haven’t seen this episode, you can watch it on WWE Network here. Check out all the episodes you may have missed at the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War and Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw tag pages. Follow along with the competition here.

Hey, you! If you want us to keep doing retro reports, share them around! And be sure to drop down into our comments section to let us know what you thought of these shows. Head back to a time long forgotten when Raw was fun to watch, and things happened!

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for May 11, 1998.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vintage Best And Worst#Best And Worst Of Raw#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF RAWBEST AND WORST OF WWF RAW IS WARVINTAGE BEST AND WORSTWWEWWE RAWWWF

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 2 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.07.19 2 hours ago
The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.04.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.26.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP