Braun Strowman And Bobby Lashley Opened Raw With A ‘Holy Sh*t’ Moment

WWE

Everyone had been speculated about how soon and how much we’d see the influence of Paul Heyman on his first episode as Executive Director (but not onscreen GM) of Monday Night Raw, and the answer turned out to be “immediately and a lot.” The show opened with a Falls Count Anywhere Match between Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley, which was a mixed blessing at first because these two have been having an uninspiring feud for weeks now, but on the other hand, it was a wrestling match opening Raw, instead of forty minutes of talking, so that was a pretty good start. Then things got nuts.