Raw’s ‘Big Announcement’ Gave The Show Its Highest Rating Since October

Just one week after lumping everything on General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin’s shoulders as Raw dropped to its lowest viewership in the show’s history, the Monday night staple bounced back in a big way.

According to Wrestling Inc., Raw’s viewership climbed 16 percent with 2.547 million viewers, trailing only the October 22 show that included Roman Reigns relinquishing the WWE Universal title after announcing his second battle with leukemia.

Raw’s return to form came following a week of speculation that included reports of “something big” being planned for January. Those big plans involved the return of Vincent Kennedy McMahon and an announcement of not one, not two, not three, but four general managers for Raw and Smackdown, as well as the decision to make the fans the authority.