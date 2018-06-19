The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 6/18/18: Ignorance Is Bliss

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: Money! Money money money money money money money money! Money in the Bank came and went with one successful cash-in, two Money in the Bank briefcase winners from Raw, and three terrible vertical suplexes.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.
One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week. We’ve got kids, we need these jobs.
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for June 18, 2018.
“Shout-out to whoever decided to cryonically freeze this feud so they wouldn’t have to address it or do anything over WrestleMania weekend (or on the several followup pay-per-views), then thought to randomly thaw it out on Raw.”
Alexa Bliss buried both of them. What do you want to do here?
She single handedly took any heat that feud could’ve had and killed it by making them look like garbage. It’s why she’s an awful heel.
Sasha Bank’s is not the fault of Alexa Bliss. I’m not wild Alexa’s champ again, despite liking her a lot, but let’s not mince words here, Sasha Banks died as a relevant, exciting wrestler when they gave her the title four times and she never managed to defend it or hold on to it for a full month. Suddenly, she became the butt of a joke in wrestling discussions and they never rehabbed her from there.
Bayley you can [i]maybe[/i] make a case for, but I’d argue bad creative killed her dead. She wasn’t booked to look competent even before Alexa came into the picture and creative completely sold out her character during the road to Wrestlemania, where she won the Raw womens title. Alexa mostly just took the title off her and struggled to recover from Vince handing her a “This is Your Life” segment, despite the fact that no one today even knows what This is Your Life was or remembers it.
@dl316bh speaking truth! Alexa also wasn’t responsible for a series of Sasha injuries that scared off the WWE from trusting Sasha with a lengthy title run.
“Seth is too good for this and lunge-walks past Lashley into the main picture against Brock” <—-This, both funny and something I really want to see. However, "Mr. Manager" is great and endearing. I agree that Monster in the Bank is dumb, but I ain't gonna tell Braun that. Poor Elias, I really have no clue what they are going to do with him, but I'd rather him or Drew have won that IC title by a large margin over Ziggler, who doesn't need the push and won't do anything with it.
That “Corbin missed a billiard tournament” joke was masterful.
Here’s one I thought of before I fell asleep last night:
Whenever I see that conga line I’m all, “Oh god it is No Way Jose again” but then I realize, the second time they come around the ring, what if it really is YahWeh Jose?
Regarding Austin/McMahon- I’ve only experienced the “friends” part of it through the excellent AE Podcast, but it seems like that had all kinds of wonderful absurdist humor that’s missing from Sasha and Bayley.
Dean Ambrose’s gear is the the top end of acceptable wrestling in street clothes (at least his gear doesn’t look constricting). Baron Corbin, Low Ki (especially), Jack Gallagher’s old bullshit (double especially… A FUCKING VEST!!)- all too fucking stupid for words. I can accept so many things in wrestling, but thinking a button down is a fighting shirt is not one of them.
It’s a positive sign that Dolph and Drew are seemingly out of the tag division, as they were a super unnecessary inclusion giving all the talented folks currently being ignored. That said after the past two years of him openly not giving a shit- I just cannot make myself be interested in Ziggler (and everything he does feels like a placeholder for whenever Drew takes over).
I mostly agree with you, but Jack Gallagher wrestling in like 3/4 of a suit while also wearing wingtips was awesome. It never slowed him down and worked well with his character. Plus it gave Drake Maverick a chance to flex his GM authority when he told Jack to wrestle in gear.
I’m going to be upset when Roman wins the big match at Extreme Rules and goes on to face Brock at SummerSlam for the title. Not because it’s Roman. Well, not JUST because it’s Roman, that’s still a big part. But because I had a big Dr. Seuss ass “legend of Braun” rhyming thing half drafted in my head for a Braun vs Brock SummerSlam rematch and now I’m not going to get to use it in a comments thread.
More reason to hate Roman!
Dolph Ziggler should never be allowed within ten feet of a title again. That dude’s been among the worst champions of any belt he’s held. So yeah, I’m not super happy about the title change.
^ totally agree about Ziggler. At least I’m not the only one
Certainly not the only one. Most of his title reigns have been utter jokes. Even his shining moment, his MitB cash-in, died to injury. Doesn’t help that the dudes in that territory where I don’t think I can ever really like him again.
The Sasha/ Bayley thing is one of the worst stop and start WWE stories I can remember. They had quite possibly the defining feud of NXT’s history, yet they can’t even get a coherent story on Monday Night Raw. Unreal. And you know next week they’re just going to run the story back in almost the same way and fail to advance the plot at all. Hell, I bet they have Sasha try and hug Bayley next week just to really drive home the point that none of this matters or even makes sense.
Can we just send poor Bayley back to Full Sail? Her character is so mangled that I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if she ended up being the one to turn in this feud.
I like slow burn storytelling, but sometimes you get things like this, where WWE doesn’t seem to understand that you need to shit or get off the pot.
Definitely nothing wrong with slow-burn storytelling. It’s one of the many things that separates NXT from the main roster. This was just them ignoring a story for a couple months and expecting us to pick up where they left off in March.
I’m not going to lie, I bolded the part that I figured out Brandon was joking. Most of Austin’s career post Wrestlemania 17 has gone the way of tears in the rain for me.
Wrestlemania 17 is really strange for me in that it’s a great show I hated for years because of the Stone Cold turn, much less the stories after it.
Pretty much agree with everything
Even when KO was trying to team up with Braun and Braun slammed him I immediately thought “the fuck was that for?”, but then i remembered literally every other time KO has teamed up with people
I’m happy for Corbin. He’s a good wrestler who had a virtually non-existent gimmick outside of being called a “lone wolf,” and his look did him no favors. Now he looks better, has a prominent weekly spot on Raw, went toe-to-toe with Strowman, and pinned Balor. Quite the reversal of fortune.
Also “Mr. Monster in the Bank” makes me think of Sesame Street or a Hasbro kids’ game.
This whole No Way Jose thing has me so confused. He’s never gotten a push. He was a jobber to the stars from the get-go, albeit with a kid-friendly entrance. He’s basically Koko B. Ware. Was this always the plan for him? They actually promote someone from NXT for the sole purpose of being a jobber to the stars? Shoot, Mike Kanellis would’ve killed for that spot!
On the other hand, I kind of like Mojo Rawley, so if this is the start of some kind of push, then more power to him.
Parting thought: it’s not often mentioned, but Bliss bumps very well. She helped make it look like Rousey was going to blast her *through the mat* and not just the table.
Some people who come up from NXT are going to be jobbers (we need jobbers!). There’s a reason Jose never got a meaningful push in NXT (did he ever work a match with actual stakes?). He was always and opening act/fun guy. He’s not a great wrestler (the last match I saw him from it looked like he got a lot worse). I feel like he’s in the role he ways always going to have and that’s totally fine.
The top of the card can’t exist if everybody who gets promoted gets pushed into it.
The other thing that’s a bit weird is that we love NXT so much that every debut on the main roster probably becomes a bigger deal than it needs to be, so you get these frequent cycles of big debut and unimpressive follow up because they were actually only there to fill out the roster in the first place (which is fine, not everybody is a star).
Corbin was fucking dope for a while. He could talk, he was an asshole, and he has some dope moves (Deep Six is the shit). Then he wrestled Ambrose for the IC strap and got Ethered by The Miz on Twitter and disappeared to low-card hell. I’m happy for Corbin too, but I don’t think he should have ever been pushed down the card. He’s a great heel.
Next, Braun will befriend the entire 205 Live roster
Oh man, dude, can you imagine, this one towering warrior General and his army of small dudes just Nexusing Raw and ruling it with an iron fist?
Because that’s what immediately popped into my head when I saw this comment.
@dl316bh I’ve been wanting an invasion angle with 205 live for so long. That would be neat
I thought we were going to get something like this when Braun wrecked Enzo and then gave Neville that nod of respect as Neville walked past him on the ramp to go finish the job
@dl316bh yeah he can have the 205 “hosses” of Buddy and Cedric as his meat lieutenants and Ali can be a sergeant at arms and Gallagher can be his tailor/spy and this is all perfect.
Drew Gulak will make Powerpoints that just have “BRRRRRAAAAAUNNNNNNN!!!!!” on 12 of the 15 slides.
OH OH OH – Santa Braun will host the Christmas Raw this year with his 205 elves.
Was that an attempt at an Elias’ face turn? It’s the first time he plays an actual song (chorus and all) with somewhat of a inspirational message. His hair was down two. I don’t know, just the vibe of that segment felt weird
The hair being down stood out to me. As soon as I noticed it, my first thought was “Is this a face turn?”
Maybe he’s gained an inkling of respect for Seth and likes the fact that seth was willing to cheat to beat him, so he’ll be the guy saving Seth from two on one beat downs and will take the IC belt off Dolph. I can dream of a world where Elias has gold.
@Mr. Bliss I like your style, I was hoping for that scenario. Or maybe like “if anybody was going to beat him for the title, it is I, Elias, not you DrewDolph.”
Ziggler winning the title from Rollins is one of the worst things they’ve done all year. Anything involving Ziggler winning a championship after 2014 unless it’s the tag titles should be an automatic Worst. Absolutely zero reason Ziggler should’ve been the one to get the title and end that great reign of Rollins instead of McIntyre, Elias, and so many more. Sure Rollins can go after the Universal Title now (even though Braun and Roman seem to be the next 2 champs) but still they could’ve gotten the IC title off of Rollins for someone else. Not Ziggler. Just ugh. well hey at least they released Big Cass today. Kinda makes up for it. Maybe
I don’t see what the big deal is. Rollins can’t keep it forever, and it’s one of the few titles that EVER changes hand on the weekly shows. Considering they’ve been building up Ziggler/McIntyre for a while now, I can understand why they’d give Ziggler a title.
Besides, this was a surprise title-change on Raw between PPVs.That sure seems like a transitional titleholder to me. I’d be surprised if he’s still holding it at Extreme Rules. If anything, it might open the door to more title possibilities, because as much as I like Rollins, it would gets stale if he’s the perpetual IC champion beating everyone during both his weekly challenges and on the PPVs. In a way, it was kind of cool that he maybe got a little too cocky for his own good, letting his guard down the night after his big win over Elias.
@Ghost of Curt Hennig the story worked well, I just wish that Drew or Elias had been the one to take the belt. Dolph doesn’t need the push or another accolade.
@Ghost of Curt Hennig – It’s who took it more than anything. I have been capital d Done with Ziggler for a couple years now and he’s never been a good champion with any belt he’s held, so he’s not going to help this title just as it feels worthwhile again. If Drew McIntyre took it I might feel differently, especially since the story Seth was telling worked.
So u were mad at stop/start flow of Sasha v bayley died…..yet still annoyed that theybseem Reboot this fued in earnest… is sorta like Comic book makes an issue #1 so don’t feel lost for new readers. All in all seems like one betters ways to handle it. Can’t please everyone
The answer to not pleasing everyone isn’t to not please anyone. And from the reactions they are getting on this “feud”, they aren’t pleasing anyone.
Biggest complaint was fued never got out the starting blocks….WWE gives fued a soft reboot and 4 segments to establish that’s this fued is moving forward. Reaction some shit about Austin/McMahon for like 8 paragraphs, miss me with that.
Congrats to… Baron Corbin? Did I see that correctly? Seriously, though – it feels like he is doing a thing, which is hard to do these days in the WWE.
Also congrats to Ziggler for winning another title he’ll probably vacate. I was actually hoping that Rebrand McIntyre was going to go and (Superstar) shake-up the tag division but whatever.