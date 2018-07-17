The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 7/16/18: Crazy Stupid Love

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: We experienced some Extreme Rules, the B-Team became the new Raw Tag Team Champions, and uh, nothing else on Raw changed.
Here's the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for July 16, 2018.
My reading was the more basic “Sasha tries to sucker Bayley back in with promises of trust, python from the Jungle Book-style, now have the threat of expulsion from Raw over them following being sent to counseling, knowing that she’s Sting-level stupid in friendships and will eventually pay, because with Sasha there’s always a background motive”, in a way that subtly gets across to the audience that Bayley is still the beloved underdog here. Which could work if a) I trusted subtle writing in the division that had Natalya icing the wrong knee, launching a week of turning-on-Ronda theories, and it turning out to be just a botch and the injury never mentioned again, and b) I hadn’t seen half the internet already going “KISS! KISS! HLA! HLA!!!”
Thank you for the amazing write up as per usual. HOWEVER: Rousey’s hair was perfect for her role of pissed-off, arm-destroying ass-kicker.
Oh god
If Sasha is emotionally manipulating her I think I’ll be destroyed
Trade Sasha for Asuka. Get her away from that mess with Mellsworth.
Copy/pasting from Twitter because it bears repeating here:
Maybe it’s just cuz I’m queer and desperate for representation in wrestling but like…it seems like a stretch to me NOT to interpret that revelation as romantic. They’re in the middle of a discussion about why things are weird bw them and Sasha starts listing all these things she loves about Bayley (including that she always knows when something is wrong) and then tells her she’s always loved her and always will like it’s some sort of grand declaration. If that’s not a romantic declaration of love then it was scripted and acted REALLY weirdly.
TL;DR: I ship Boss Hug SO HARD.
I also think it could be interpreted romantically. Though on the other hand, scripted and acted really weirdly are par for the course when it comes to WWE and Banks. I don’t really trust WWE with romances, and they’ve screwed up Sasha and Bayley so much already that adding a burgeoning romance is a recipe for disaster.
I have a fantasy booking type question for you folks who watch more wrestling than me (I watch a couple of WWE pay-per-views a year and have never watched any other promotions. I understand that I’m depriving myself). How can the company interject actual stakes into their shows?
Other than Championship and occasional number one contender matches, most feuds are over nothing but some contrived bullshit (like “momentum” or “said I don’t love my sisters” or “this guy’s taller than this guy” or whatever). Is the answer tournaments, a more clearly defined ranking system, hammering home in-storyline that championships or pay-per-view spots mean more money for the athlete?
What works?
Can’t go wrong with tournaments. SDL tried a “ranking” system not that long ago but screwed it up by making it too vague and inconsequential. When Angle first became GM he made a point about win/loss records, but obviously now that is out the window since a 1-0-1 Rousey is getting a title shot.
Tsundere Banks was a gem. Having said that: if anyone involved in this angle keeps calling this a “slow burn”, I’ll lose my mind. A slow burn builds on escalting tension NOT an eternal rince/repeat logic.
Also: Poor Rollins. The guy has been on fire for months but now he is constantly expected to carry the show in the third hour (previously known as the main event) since rating have been going up thanks to him. Leading to yesterday’s debacle. Thank god the crowd is still into him after their poor showing on the PPV. I was expecting this to go Rollins V. Reigns for the contender and Dean interfering to put Roman over and pay off that “will they/won’t they?” dynamic him and Seth have before The Shield got back together
lmao. Remember when we all knew and a lot of people didn’t care but knew that John Cena has and always has had the ‘it’ factor and he always gets shit canned for the bullshit that was the “suspension” angle during the Nexus angle and it didn’t phase him one bit in still showing up and having no problems getting on the show in the ring and even interfering and messing things up for others??? Yea, no one liked it. With the number 1 reasoning of how it made no sense for Cena to be doing this and getting away with it due to having this suspension over him.
Here is Ronda Rousey.
“Yay! She got the “it” factor. We are okay with it. Despite the fact not only are they having her do that John Cena bullshit, but she is also getting these title shots like Roman Reigns. But YAAY!!!!”