The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 10/29/18: Jewel Of Denial

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: Roman Reigns announced that he’s been living with leukemia for 11 years, and Dean Ambrose felt so bad about it he beat the crap out of Seth Rollins.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for October 29, 2018.