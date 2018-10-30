The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 10/29/18: Jewel Of Denial

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: Roman Reigns announced that he’s been living with leukemia for 11 years, and Dean Ambrose felt so bad about it he beat the crap out of Seth Rollins.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.
One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week. We’re on the road to [redacted]!
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for October 29, 2018.
Strowman is a face, Strowman was attacked from behind, Strowman was back on his feet seconds after the F5. And it makes sense for Corbin to put Lashley in the WC for no reason because they are heels and not deserving the spot males them bigger heels. Sometimes it feels like you’re Michael Cole rehashing some exposition while ignoring Chad Gable and Bobby Roode doing a combination rolling German suplex neckbreaker.
Yesterday, people got all pissed off when I said Nia only has a job because she’s humongous. One show later, the comments make it looks like we’re all back on board with her not being good at any aspect of pro wrestling besides being bigger than everyone else? Also, I’m still not clear on the “she’s overcome so many obstacles.” Have these obstacles ever been named?
Uh no, we aren’t all back on board
Also, maybe even people who agree with you would be more willing to do so if your approach wasn’t so…we’ll call it douchey
Strowman might be a face, now, cause he slammed the heel GM and got assaulted by Brock. However, they’ve been running Braun as a heel for weeks now.
Yeah if you want to address Nia’s in-ring skills, I’ve seen several people on this site do it with a lot more specific, relevant, and appropriate questions. Rather than, “This woman is large, who gave her a job?” To answer your question, you and people like you who just talk about her size are obstacles. I know you also have some concerns about her skills, but you can list them without calling her “obese” as you’ve done.
Fair points. I’ll tone it back.
But Endy, that’s my point. WWE and these other groups are positioning her size as an obstacle, which is offensive and wrong. Her size isn’t an obstacle, it’s a major reason why she’s a success.
And if the point is that bullying and some mean comments are obstacles, that’s pretty weak too. Zack Ryder overcame cancer, Kyle O’reilly has diabetes, and there are probably other examples that don’t get the same press as Nia’s heroic struggle against bullies (who probably werent much worse than WWE faces).
Big props to Brandon for watching this shit every week and trying (sometimes desperately) to find something positive to write about.
Big props to me for catching up on Doctor Who and then going to bed instead of watching RAW.
Could’ve been worse, they could’ve had the Bellas beat Bayley and Sasha to “get their heat back” or whatever
Am I allowed to put a box over my head with the word “STROUD” on it to do the Crown Jewel recap? That’s it baby, my big break
You should sneak around with that box and then if Uproxx catches you then have a huge exclamation point pop up like in “Metal Gear Solid”
wow it’s amazing how Braun went from one of the (low key) smartest characters on the show to One of the dumbest, doing what Brock says for no reason
Was Drew not even on the card tonight? Probably one reason why the show was so poor. And I agree, turning heel when you’re “A monster” or whatever nerfs you so much. Braun was a smart and legit scary guy who could almost beat the entire Shield by himself. Now, he’s turning his back on Brock and eating a powerslam. Though he did get up right away, props. Writing tonight seemed terrible. I’m glad Elias is a face now, and writing shitty songs about Corbin, but also that at least WWE is consistent in their weird thing about faces calling people “bitch” all the time. He didn’t need to be such a dick to Dana, though I guess he is a face now, so people who don’t get him a title shot are meaningless to him.
I wish Corbin had a “Constable” Mode and a “People have pissed me off so much I’m going Lone Wolf to kick ass” Mode. He should have learned from Balor, you can only be the goofy and sort of imposing guy for so long before you have to go Demon/Wolf and just remind people you’re not their chewtoy. This guy is a gold gloves champ for gods sakes. Then again, so is Slater : (
Dude I say this about Corbin all the time! Dude was a multiple time golden glove (boxing), competed in and won a NAGA tournament (jiu jitsu), And was in the NFL (tough athlete). They should have been touting this on commentary for years now while he is trouncing dudes in the ring.
Honestly…the only good thing they can do with the Universal Championship is to have Braun/Lesnar end in a schnozz at [redacted], and hold the belt vacant until Survivor Series. Then, they could have a funky Raw 5 on 5 Survivor Series Match, where if there are multiple guys left on the winning team, it turns into a 1 on 1 match (or triple threat, etc.) with the winner getting the title. Putting the belt on Lesnar would be too big of an FU the fans even for WWE (I’m sure I just jinxed it), and they’ve botched all the goodwill they had with Braun, so he’s going to have to be built up again. At least this would allow them to throw a curveball (Ambrose? Finn? Elias?) and reset things before putting the belt on whoever they really want at Mania…But that would make too much sense, I suppose…
Forgive me, Bret Hart…I meant “schmoz”, not “schnozz”…I must have been thinking of Triple H, would would likely end up with the belt if they actually followed my idea…
It sounds like the fans are already solidly vack behind Braun after his run ins with Drew, and a one-on-one between them would probably solidify it.
But I do like your Survival of the Fittest idea.
Oh boy! The darkest timeline continues this Friday with Crown Jewel! I’m so upset that I’m at work and not able to watch… Er, I mean, I’m not watching out of protest.
Props for Jewel of Denial