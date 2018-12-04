The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 12/3/18: The Dark Nut Rises

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: Drake Maverick went pee-pee on Bobby Roode’s favorite decorative bathrobe. Also, Dean Ambrose got shots, which somehow made him even more crazy. Raw Is Anti-Vax!
And now, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for December 3, 2018.
That pic of Sasha’s dropkick made me wonder if there has ever been a female wrestler who could hit a dropkick on par with Styles/Ziggler/Orton/Holly. They all seem to just throw their legs up and not get any height, instead of leaping straight up and extending their legs. You would think someone like Ember or Io or Sane or Charlotte could do it, but I cant remember ever seeing one.
They could have had Nia avoid fighting without making her a coward. She could have just told Rousey she was saving it for TLC and mocked her. It makes no sense for Facebreaker Nia to be a cowardly heel and it hurts Rousey. It’s impressive if she beats a monster, not so much if she beats a coward. Unfortunately, Nia sucks so bad that they probably figured being a cliche coward is the only way that she can get any heat–even after injuring the most popular wrestler with her incompetence.
please enjoy a female wrestler throwing the most vicious and brutal dropkick of all time [www.youtube.com]
Wow, that’s what I’m talking about. Who is this and when can she start at the PC center?
(But the most vicious dropkick is Perry Saturn missile dropkicking Paul Varelans’s head off)
I’ve been trying to work out the Lucha House Party deal and the closest I can get is that the Revival are stuffy, outdated traditionalists who don’t believe in modern wrestling tropes like LOGICAL EVEN RULES and deserve to be outsmarted by such lovable high flyers. It puts smiles on children’s faces, I guess, but for it to work on anyone else you need faces that people are behind and heels who deserve to be taken down, and by now the only people who care about the Revival are hoping they’ll jump to All Elite Wrestling, and by now Gran Metallik probably hopes for that too.
I wasn’t quite as down on this as Brandon was, maybe because a lot of it felt like them reacting to last week and trying hurredly to put it right and not even just in “maybe some faces should win and look strong” – I really doubt the Dolph/Drew split was going to be made official this early. Also, Bayley specifically mentioning tag titles after weeks of WWE going “psst, mention tag titles but not out loud, OK?” so they can claim they’re reacting to public opinion feels significant.
Between Brandon’s Marks of the Round and the Resident Evil 4reference in top 10, it seems like terrible Raws make for great video game references.
I didn’t let it bother me last week because of how big of a dumpster fire last week’s show was, but the whole “GM-Elect” thing drove me insane this week. What the hell do they think that phrase means? I know it’s WWE and words have no meaning and history gets re-written and Corbin could come out next week calling himself Darth Corbin and all the characters on the show would have to act like that had always been his name, but come on guys.
What a bad, bad show. I’d been telling myself that once we got to January and they could start pulling the trigger on the stories they have leading to Mania, things would certainly get better, but I honestly don’t know how anything on this show is salvageable. They’re screwing up a Dean Ambrose heel turn for god’s sake. That shit should be the easiest thing in the world to cash in on.
The obvious highlight of Monday was Dash Wilder and the Bucks tweeting about a future match.
The City of Houston held a celebration of life, non-funeral, funeral for George Bush last night at city hall, just across downtown from Toyota Center, complete with poorly chosen music numbers and inexplicable filler acts. Thanks to Raw it was not the most disorganized and hastily assembled event happening in the city last night. Bravo, WWE!
They could literally run an episode from October, swap all of the Crown Jewel hype vids for TLC ones and it would still make as much sense booking wise as what they’ve been doing.
I like how Drew broke the Shield by losing the tag titles to them. That’s good delusional heeling.
And his first pin since coming to RAW is to Dolph via superkick in a meaningless match to further a feud with someone else.