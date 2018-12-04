The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 12/3/18: The Dark Nut Rises

12.04.18 1 hour ago 10 Comments

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: Drake Maverick went pee-pee on Bobby Roode’s favorite decorative bathrobe. Also, Dean Ambrose got shots, which somehow made him even more crazy. Raw Is Anti-Vax!

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week. We’re on the road to … something, I’m starting to lose consciousness.

And now, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for December 3, 2018.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst#Best And Worst Of Raw#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF RAWMORGAN WALLENWWEWWE RAW

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.26.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP