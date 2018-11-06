The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 11/5/18: Drew Will Survive

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: The go-home show for Crown Jewel featured … well, you’re about to read about this episode, so I’ll just say, “same.”

We're on the road to Survivor Series, the one time each year when Raw and Smackdown go head to head! Except for the Royal Rumble, and the battle royals at WrestleMania, and the battle royal at Evolution, and that whole tournament they did in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, and-

Nevermind, here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for November 5, 2018.