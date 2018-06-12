The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 6/11/18: Bank Foreclosures

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: The early momentum from qualifying matches during this Money in the Bank build got tossed down a garbage shoot by one of the worst episodes we’d seen in a while. Will this week’s show be even worse? TUNE IN TO FIND OUT. PLEASE DON’T STOP WATCHING THE BAD WRESTLING, I NEED THIS JOB.
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for June 11, 2018. Sorry in advance.
I didn’t think this Zayn/Lashley segment was that bad. Lashley looked like a gullible face and a legit athlete, and Zayn looked like a manipulative heel.
..the worst part of the show was Nia Jaxx reminding us how long she’s been her, while on the same show six other women wrestle better than her and Ronda Rousey did better on the mic.
“how long she’s been here”
“I feel like an insane person this week. “Pay attention to your own show” shouldn’t be advice. Neither should “if you have different people agenting different matches, have them compare notes and talk to each other to make sure they’re not doing the same stuff.””
Welcome to the era where nothing they do matters because they’ll make money anyway.
I like the analysis about Natalya, but it still doesn’t change the fact that this would be a billion times better if Mickie James had her spot. You know…because she’s competent. And can talk. And doesn’t do stupid things every five seconds. And isn’t terrible at literally every aspect of pro wrestling.
If Bayley isn’t making Sasha look like she’s been through a meat grinder at or after Money in the Bank, this has gone beyond absurdity. After last night, that’s a layup. WWE will probably have Bayley join the Riotts though, which means…uhhhh…Becky’s…joining the IIconics? Question mark?
The video of Baron getting a haircut should have been aired instead of the obstacle course. “Hair, go back to my skull!”
‘oh no Curt Hawkins just ate Baron Corbin’s grandpa’s cufflinks’
Hahahha. This is why i am here.
“ If that’s not on purpose, WWE seriously and accidentally employs the laziest writers and producers in the world.”
*blinks*
I don’t think the tea leaves are too hard to read on Natalya/Rousey. Hasn’t just about *everyone* predicted Natalya will turn heel to set up Rousey’s next feud? In wrestling, “best friends” is just another way of saying “shocking betrayal.”
I’m surprised that there was no mention of the show long backstage promos of KO going around trying to get the other guys on his side, then Fin and Roode having a moment of mutual respect and caution, then all three arguing about how they would do it. Then, finally, Brawn comes up and just says what they were trying to plan out anyway … “I got an idea … why don’t the three of you team up on ME?!?”
I loved that payoff SO MUCH!!
Simon Miller didn’t mention it either…
-I understand it seems pointless to have the fatal fourways (it is), but I think it’ll also be nice when the actual MitB match happens since they’ll be mixing it up with the Smackdown guys as well. #shittyoptimisim.
-Props to Sami Zayn working like a circus ringmaster announcing his strongman to the locals at a Great Depression era carnival.
I found it interesting that American Ninja Warrior came on an hour earlier than scheduled during that Lashley/Zayn segment.
I do think Nattie is turning on Ronda, and *maybe* they did the knee thing on purpose, but I also think you probably just spent more time thinking through the Nia/ Stephanie/ Nattie connection that the entirety of the WWE writer’s room. This has been such a mess that I’m honestly not sure what you even do with Nia after this.
I had to turn off the Zayn/ Lashley segment. That feud has gotten so bad an so embarrassing that I can’t even stomach watching it anymore. I feel so bad for both of them. Just let Lashley be the Destroyer already and never allow him to smile or laugh again, and Zayn and KO should be holding the tag titles right now and breathing life into an otherwise Meh division.
No mention of the weird flirtation between Bliss and Strowman?
Remember AOP?
Maybe that’s the next feud for the Eaters of Worlds after they beat the B-Team?
Or maybe they could actually *lose* to the B-Team solely so they could hotshot the titles over to AoP?
It all makes me wonder if there’s not some backstage reason why AoP has vanished after their call-up.
Don’t go to law school, Brandon. We need you here. This is more useful.