The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 6/11/18: Bank Foreclosures

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: The early momentum from qualifying matches during this Money in the Bank build got tossed down a garbage shoot by one of the worst episodes we’d seen in a while. Will this week’s show be even worse? TUNE IN TO FIND OUT. PLEASE DON’T STOP WATCHING THE BAD WRESTLING, I NEED THIS JOB.

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for June 11, 2018. Sorry in advance.