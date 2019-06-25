As we reported yesterday, WWE Stomping Grounds was not well attended, with large sections of the Tacoma Dome empty and curtained off. Now it looks like this week’s Monday Night Raw, from the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, suffered the exact same problem. How much of this has to do with Washington State specifically, as opposed to being an oncoming trend to match low TV viewership and general fan discontent, will only become clear in time.
Raw Suffered From Low Attendance Just Like Stomping Ground
Elle Collins 06.25.19 2 hours ago
