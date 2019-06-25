Raw Suffered From Low Attendance Just Like Stomping Ground

WWE

As we reported yesterday, WWE Stomping Grounds was not well attended, with large sections of the Tacoma Dome empty and curtained off. Now it looks like this week’s Monday Night Raw, from the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, suffered the exact same problem. How much of this has to do with Washington State specifically, as opposed to being an oncoming trend to match low TV viewership and general fan discontent, will only become clear in time.