WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 4/22/13: Live (We Swear) From London, England

Tonight on the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:

With WrestleMania 29 in the books, the road to Extreme Rules is heating up. Brock Lesnar wants Triple H in a Steel Cage Match and Ryback has his sights on WWE Champion John Cena! With emotions still running high from last week’s Raw, here are five reasons to tune in Monday at 8/7 CT on USA Network when WWE rolls into London. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. WWE Raw comes to you not live live from London! England Raws are usually really, really bad (because WWE never seems to put as much effort into pre-taped shows, European Raws rarely “count” and they’d just rather hold off their “real” stuff until they’re back in the States on a live show), but last week was THREE VERYS bad, so maybe it’ll be an improvement. Either way, they’re gonna park a bus on the stage, because “England.”

2. Triple H will be on hand to answer Brock Lesnar’s challenge for a steel cage match at Extreme Rules. Chance that his answer will involve the words “damn,” “ass-kicker” and “business”: 100%.

3. Team Hell No and the Undertaker vs. The Shield should be a baller match, and I sincerely hope that the show allows it to be as good as it can be. Also, a weird part of me wants to see Roman Reigns pin the Undertaker, because NXT is the best show and should be recognized as such.

4. John Cena will respond to Ryback! WWE should just forget the Shield match and have all three hours be people responding to others. A full 30 minutes of Daniel Bryan checking his voicemail.

5. Speaking of NXT and England, WWE earns major points of they decide to debut the Adrian Neville/Oliver Grey tag team on the British Raw tonight. Extra points if they make “WWE British Bootcamp” jokes. Rockstar PAC!

As always, my 10 favorite comments from tonight’s WWE Raw open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. To nominate a comment for top 10 consideration, please reply to it with +1.

Enjoy the show, everybody. Try not to read the spoilers, whenever they happen.