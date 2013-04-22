WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 4/22/13: Live (We Swear) From London, England

Tonight on the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:
With WrestleMania 29 in the books, the road to Extreme Rules is heating up. Brock Lesnar wants Triple H in a Steel Cage Match and Ryback has his sights on WWE Champion John Cena! With emotions still running high from last week’s Raw, here are five reasons to tune in Monday at 8/7 CT on USA Network when WWE rolls into London. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. WWE Raw comes to you
not live live from London! England Raws are usually really, really bad (because WWE never seems to put as much effort into pre-taped shows, European Raws rarely “count” and they’d just rather hold off their “real” stuff until they’re back in the States on a live show), but last week was THREE VERYS bad, so maybe it’ll be an improvement. Either way, they’re gonna park a bus on the stage, because “England.”
2. Triple H will be on hand to answer Brock Lesnar’s challenge for a steel cage match at Extreme Rules. Chance that his answer will involve the words “damn,” “ass-kicker” and “business”: 100%.
3. Team Hell No and the Undertaker vs. The Shield should be a baller match, and I sincerely hope that the show allows it to be as good as it can be. Also, a weird part of me wants to see Roman Reigns pin the Undertaker, because NXT is the best show and should be recognized as such.
4. John Cena will respond to Ryback! WWE should just forget the Shield match and have all three hours be people responding to others. A full 30 minutes of Daniel Bryan checking his voicemail.
5. Speaking of NXT and England, WWE earns major points of they decide to debut the Adrian Neville/Oliver Grey tag team on the British Raw tonight. Extra points if they make “WWE British Bootcamp” jokes. Rockstar PAC!
As always, my 10 favorite comments from tonight's WWE Raw open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow's Best and Worst of Raw report. To nominate a comment for top 10 consideration, please reply to it with +1.
Enjoy the show, everybody. Try not to read the spoilers, whenever they happen.
Check out Ryback’s new cap. Who knew he was going to be the new Robin?
John Canton thought the Ryback promo sucked.
Did he watch the same promo as me? I loved that promo. I didn’t realise Ryback could do a promo like this. Full of intensity and definitely took me by surprise. Yeah he walked around a bit, but that all adds to the burning rage inside him.
And then Cena comes out, runs off the Shield by himself, takes out Ryback by himself and reminds everyone why we hate him so much
So they have the Shield get a huge win over taker and team hell no, but then they try to kill that momentum by having cena chase them all away by himself.
Yeah, that could happen. Then Cena will just 5-knuckle shuffle the decapitated head, smashing it in like a zombie on the walking dead, then AA Ryback’s body through the ring and floor all the way down to hell.
Shoot, after last night, Ryback would be lucky if Cena’s flying shoulder block didn’t shoot-knock his head off.
Yeah, so logically, Cena v. Ryback will just start out with the five moves of doom and be over in 20 seconds.
Yeah, this makes no sense. If Cena can wade through three dudes who just beat Undertaker, Kane and D-Bry AND one-shot KO Ryback why would I want to pay to watch him fight Ryback one-on-one? Ryback obviously has no chance, at least the WWE Creative has set this up.
Can I please just flag up that on watching this back on TV, this show has been edited and dubbed beyond all recognition? I am surprised even by WWE at this.
Also, just a thought on Ziggler. I’m sure Brandon will touch on this in his Best / Worst, but what the hell is WWE Creative thinking with how they’re writing Ziggler?! His MITB cash-in had the live crowd going absolutely nuts so you have to assume that most of the TV audience got the vibe that, holy shit, people really love Ziggler so maybe I should love him a little bit more! Then they have him lose cleanly in a non-title match last week as if they were telling their TV crowds “Nope, Ziggler sucks. You thought he was good? Well fuck you.” And then this week he was about 2 seconds from losing cleanly again. But what I think was the shittiest part about tonight’s match with Jericho is that even though Ziggler’s got AJ and Big E out there with him it wasn’t any of his actual posse that helped him sneak out the win! Like, if you’re going to give the guy TWO fucking sidekicks then at least make a point of having those sidekicks pay off until the PPV match sometime down the road where you have someone overcome the odds to take the belt from Ziggler. At least that way, even though you’re making Ziggler seem weak by needing to rely on Big E and AJ all the time (OMG, another “heel” champion who’s a weasel that never wins cleanly, who knew?!) at least they seem strong as a group. What’s the fucking point of having the group look weak by letting Jericho steam-roll them only to get distracted by someone else’s music. Not even the actual guy, just his fucking music?! Sorry AJ, we’re going to try to sell you as a challenger to the Diva’s title…and Big E, we’re going to try to sell you as “NEXT BIG THING”…and Ziggler, yeah, you’re the champ but you’re just the B-grade Heavyweight Champ…so what we’re going to do is combine the three of you like a retarded version of Voltron that’s outmatched by the music of Fandangoo. Everyone on board? Okay, put your hands in for a “Whoooa WWE Creative!!” on three.
Doc, I don’t think any is suggestion they’ve dramatically altered the way he’s being booked. Just that it makes zero logics. I mean, consistency is good. So have him squeek out wins with the help of Big E and AJ, then. I’m okay with that. But having him lose cleanly in his first match after winning the belt?! That does not compute. It certainly has nothing to do with booking Ziggler “consistently”. And then, while last night’s result might have been consistent with the idea of Ziggler winning nefariously (which I am still okay with), it still was completely inconsistent with the logic that comes with having a small gang of people accompany you to the ring to help you win matches. Basically, WWE Creative just told everyone that Fandango’s music is more powerful than Ziggler, Big E and AJ combined. So exactly how fucking weak and pathetic are Ziggler, Big E and AJ supposed to be, anyhow? Also, typing all three of their names is annoying, what has the board decided to call them anyhow?
He’s being booked EXACTLY like his character has been booked the last year. A weasel champ that can’t win a clean unless it’s a ladder match. Its not what we want but its definitely character consistency.
@ Disco
Are you being sarcastic? I can’t tell and realize you might be, but how do you set someone up as an “underdog champion” when they roll to the ring with a badass hoss and a crazy chic who ALWAYS get involved in his matches? His opponent is automatically the underdog every single time.
@Disco, so the Daniel Bryan treatment?
I *think* what they’re trying to do is show him as an “underdog” champion. Make us constantly think he’s going to lose the title, and then have him overcome the odds, gradually turning him face.
This is absolutely correct. +1 for the mention of Voltron.
So let me get this straight. The Shield are “hounds of justice”? And they often use a “numbers game” to their advantage?
Vince, maybe? HOUNDS OF JUSTICE, DAMMIT!
I hear you. While I was watching The Shield match I kept thinking “WTF is Cole talking about?” every time he said “Hounds of Justice”. He must have just had someone from the back screaming HOUNDS OF JUSTICE into his earpiece over and over from the time Undertaker was introduced until they went to commercial after the match.
I was just saying it sarcastically because Michael Cole says it a hundred times a show, but I actually like your idea lots.
The entire “justice” angle was something that, in retrospect, seemed thrown together at the last minute prior to the creation of the first real Shield promo as plausible excuse for their random attacks on WWE superstars. After the video exposing them as mercenaries being paid by Heyman, the entire “justice” angle should just have been shit-canned.
I think one way to salvage the “justice” angle, if I had to write one, would be to have the Shield still remain bad guys who only beat up good guys all the while telling the audience that they’re doing it for the audience’s benefit. Like, “No you dumb fucking marks, we’re beating the shit out of Orton because he’s legit boring and yet 95% of you cheer for him like he’s the greatest thing since Undertaker threw Foley off the cage. We’re doing this for you and aren’t even intelligent enough to appreciate it. Well screw you, we’re going to beat up your heroes because they deserve it AND to spite you all.”
I think that angle would make regular fans HATE The Shield even more than they might already while the smarks (like basically everyone who posts here) would love them even harder then they already do. So, win-win, I hope. They can wear the “Hounds of Justice” tag because it actually means something AND it sounds like the name for a group of proper villains, and they can still talk about dishing out justice whenever they feel like they need to mention it.
DIAGRAMS!!!
Oooohhh ok so Ryback does have a last name, and it’s O’Doyle.
But I have a feeling his whole family is going down
Completely nonsensical ending to Raw.
This crowd is just trying to mimic the post-Mania crowd and doing so terribly. They are terribly quiet during this Jericho/Ziggler match…..until Fandango’s music hit.
I think there had to have been a lot of sound editing done, because there’s literally no way a crowd that large could be absolutely silent like they were for a lot of that broadcast.
European crowds have always kind of bugged me, to be honest. The “who are ya” chant (which we actually *didn’t* hear tonight) is stupid; and they often seem like crowds that are a little too interested in getting *themselves* over.
Don’t worry guys, I’m turning on NXT as we speak to feel happy
Always the best decision.
Creep E. Langston
I was really hoping Ryback would no sell the AA. If getting flipped over kills you, you’ll never be champion
Well he does look like a turtle that got hit with a canister of down syndrome.
Paul Heyman iPhone live report:
He unlocks the phone.
Says he has an email and you see a text message open.
Phone locks quickly after Heyman double-taps the home button.
He then slides to unlock, proceeds to read the “email” and then slides to unlock again while the phone is open.
Watching that Ryback promo felt like watching a utility infielder hit 40 home runs. He can’t just get that good at promos right? Was he given that script verbatim and just practiced really hard for a week? Was it an earpiece? If he could always do that, why would the WWE not let him?
Well, I mean blue tooth could work maybe. Ha! Just make his gimmick like an updated IRS so he’s always wearing a bluetooth headset. Shit, I bet that happens in the next year.
Does an earpiece work without some source of power? Magic, perhaps?
What the hell is a “battery pack”?
I *thought* Ryback’s head looked kind of lumpy– and his big ‘ol beenie was pulled down really low in the back.
Doesn’t an earpiece necessitate a battery pack, though? Where was that hiding?
Great Khali in a giant novelty cowboy hat. The foam kind.
Great Kali comes out next week wearing a hat and speaking perfect English?
Watch every bad talker suddenly has hats and headbands all of the sudden.
Pretty sure that beanie hat was covering an ear-piece. Not that I mind.
Yeah but last week was pre-taped.
It’s only been two weeks…it’s closer to Jeremy Lin’s streak at the moment
Somewhere in Chicago, CM Punk is sitting indian-style on the floor in his living room, watching, smirking. In his absence, we get this.
I’m not sure that if he needs surgery on his knees if sitting indian-style is the best idea
Man… Barrett doesn’t get a match in his home country?! Ouch.
Where Fit Finley will come out of retirement to beat him. Probably.
I’m presuming he’ll be on Smackdown.
Seriously, I’ve seen that exact finish before except it was Hogan who was saved by Randy Savage and Savage then attacked Hogan and Savage was the bad guy.. We’re through the looking glass people
Also, I know I didn’t have to explain that. But, yeah, Super Cena is Hulk Hogan with about 50% of The Hulkster’s 80’s charisma.
You didn’t have to explain that Savage was the bad guy. Hogan was the 80’s / early 90’s version of Super Cena. No chance in hell that the WWE would let him turn heel.
Holy shit. Ryback just busted Foley for only showing up when he’s got a new DVD to shill AND he referred to Cena as Super Cena. I am instantly converted to a Ryback fan.
I second that emotion.
oh fucking sweet, Army of Darkness is on Stars.
Hail to the king, baby.
Seriously, why did they show us the dark match ending?
This board is like a million Bobby Heenan’s commenting. I know it’s cool to hate faces but you people are embarrassing yourselves.
Lester
jamrorange: “GIVE ME ATTENTION”
all of you apparently “OKAY!!”
Dark Knight rises should be Dark Knight Returns (not that I have anything against Nolan’s latest Bat film).
[i.imgur.com]
OK, I didn’t even get to see the show tonight and have to go sleepy time soon because of work (and that means I’m sooooo not going to read every comment and may repeat something already said, mea culpa), but here’s my thoughts here:
I can see where you’re coming from jamrorange, in that yeah, this board pretty much loves heels through and through on RAW. The reason for that, at least for me, is that I like interesting characters, characters that get me excited. Through what is largely no fault of their own, many WWE Faces aren’t allowed to be interesting. WWE is targeting a certain market with their face characters, that’s children. Faces have always sold well in wrestling history, and things children like have always sold well in all of history because parents are suckers. For whatever reasons, WWE put two and two together to maximize their profits and squarely aimed their faces at kids. Thing about kids is, they don’t get nuance or subtlety, and they also have a kind of weird view or right and wrong and fair and unfair. It’s not fully developed, so neither are the characters aimed at that worldview.
Heels on the other hand aren’t necessarily told to be more complex, they just aren’t told to confine their character and keep it simple, and since these people are professional performers they grow and evolve the characters logically and with subtlety and subtext, which, for me anyway, is why I like them. Like, I’ve never ever liked Superman the comic book character. Lex Luthor is right, dude is unfair, and as a reader he’s boring. “Oh I wonder what will be waiting for Superman this time! Oh no Kryptonite! Who could have ever guessed? Oh but wait, here comes a new convenient superpower (read: Cenacanrana) to save the day!” As a child I also used to love the old Super Friends cartoon, but now I just think the portrayal of most of the Super Friends on there is silly, slow, and boring. On the other hand I love heros like Spider-Man and Batman in the comics, heroes with complexity and layers. Even when I find a villain like the Joker that is unbelievably compelling, because of how well drawn a character (comic book) Bats is, I still want the good guy to win. Dark Knight Rises, Watchmen, and the like are comics with complexity and solid reasoning behind their good guys, and that makes me root for them. WWE doesn’t do that anymore. WWE reads like the good guys were written from the perspective of a 12-year-old on the playground making it up as he goes along, which is because that 12-year-old is who they’re targeting. It’s intentional, not a flaw in the system, but a flaw in marketing to those outside the target demographic.
It seems dumb, but, like, WWE doesn’t want me, a 23-year-old dude, to like John Cena, but they do want my little cousin to like him, and instead of trying to create a Batman or Spider-Man that can appeal to us both, they take the path of least resistance and go right for the one holding mom’s pursestrings and make an even less vulnerable Superman (airing on Kids WB). It makes money, I can’t blame em.
At the same time though, they’re letting heels push boundaries for those willing to notice them, and I appreciate that and those characters, as I will any Faces in the future that want to try that path (looking at you early Funkasaurus/”O’il fight ‘im”-era Sheamus/at-time Face Punk ( all of this just makes me think like, Bo Dallas vs Bray Wyatt, as characters, is no contest. I like and wanna see the interesting one, who just so happens to be the bad guy).
That’s my point. It’s not that we hate faces, we hate boring, and by and large the WWE has made faces boring to our particular demographic, I suspect largely on purpose, but if it’s unintentional…hoo boy *tugs collar*
P.S. Nobody mention Ultramantis Black because his existence might make Vince’s head explode.
Joel wins and anyone that continues this argument afterwards is a fuckin’ fuck.
My name is Joel and I want to lick Kaitlyn’s balloon knot because she is a face. Please don’t yell at me.
But Knox, we ARE all bros here
And for the record, the vast majority of us loved the Hurricane gimmick. We also loved that the Rock actually put him over as well.
We do like the faces, but the key to being liked is to be LOGICAL. Alot of us are on the Ryback train now because what he has said the last 2 weeks is logical. Same with Ziggler, Bog Show, Rhodes/Sandow, even JBL heeling color guy, . All logical. Cena, Orton, Shamus, not so much. They are just trying to be funny and pop the crowd.
The issue is that creative has all the heels being logical and the faces are just trying to make a new catch phrase and give the crowd a pop for beating up a heel. One of the reasons why more heels than faces had managers back in the day was for that pop. Even some of the BEST guys on the stick had managers, Flair and Mr Perfect had Bobby The Brain. The reason was to keep the faces and heels apart until the big pay off at the PPV, but still give the crowd a pop for a heel getting beat up. So many times as a kid I would see the face ALMOST get the heel, but have to settle for the manager instead and it made me want to buy the PPV sooooooooo badly.
Ah, the seldom used Angle Defense! We’re all Bros here, and Bros don’t fight. Keep on and I might just Tout about it!
I do use “trolled” as a general statement about your perefectly valid differing opinion. Counter thoughts are good jam, I am just being dumb/drunk
HUG IT OUT!!!
Now that you mention it Knox I think I just realized that I loved “the Hurricane’ gimmick because it basically WAS Don Quixote. Rosie was even his Sancho Panza.
+1 to jamrorange for the “tilting at windmills”. I don’t see enough Don Quixote references around here.
Also, Superman has to, at some time, be allowed to show some actual vulnerability. Or at least a little self-doubt beyond saying it in a promo once. But yeah, the idea for a feud is a solid one.
As for the Punk stuff, I think people got too wrapped up in his so-called “shoot” promo, and blamed him when he didn’t change the company. At the end of the day, even if everything he said was true– and even if he totally meant all of it– he was still a character in the show.
So *of course* face Punk was acting like WWE faces act. He might be a top star, but he doesn’t call all the shots, and he can’t change the world.
I think that’s my main beef with wrestlers turning face. Once they do so, they become less interesting and complex, and kinda fall into this same cookie cutter mold all the others do. If they had Punk act like his usual self (guy who speaks his mind and doesn’t get along well with others) but he had honor (won’t use cheap tricks and attacks on opponents), he would’ve worked great as a face. Instead, he became “I’m totally cool and awesome! PIPE BOMB!” and I lost some interest. I still liked him, just not as much.
Daniel Bryan is the only guy I can think of who seem to have gotten better after a face turn.
Its not a bad basis for a feud at all. Its a very good one and I dont think im speaking out of turn when I say most people here will agree. But you are leaving out a very key component of what makes those Superman stories so interesting. Its not that someone realizes Superman cant save everyone so people get mad at him. The thing that makes the story interesting and intreaging is how Superman deals with those people and that situation all while continuing to exist within his code of ethics and upstanding behavior. Superman doesnt get to bend the rules and call people names just because someone is mad at him for a legitimate gripe. He is supposed to stand by his morals and ethics and prove that one can still be victorious and hold to that code. Thats what makes the story interesting to me at least. That bad guys bend the rules, have no ethics and moral compass, yet are still beaten by someone who sticks to theirs.
I still liked him but I’ll say he wasn’t used optimally. They did seem to try to slate him as their prototypical face and they would have been better served to let him operate out of the constraints of the normal storytelling, but I guess they’re not comfortable doing that. Also him jobbing to Triple H was bullshit.
What I didnt like about Face Punk was that he seemed directionless and basically became CM Cena. I thought that everything that Punk did as a face could have been accomplished by Cena using the exact same script, down to actually having Cena deliver Punk’s lines. What made it more frustrating was that Punk railed AGAINST the very things he was doing as a face and said these are the problems with the product. He wasnt bad as a face, I just think that he does better work as a heel because he is allowed to be more creative. But thats my opinion and I dont speak for everyone else.
I don’t think it’s the worst basis for a feud. If John Cena basically=Superman, the most interesting Superman stories are the ones that implicate him for not being able to always save everyone. So if you want to tell a John Cena story where a heel feels like he could have done more to help him that’s not a bad place to start.
@PNG I agree completely and actually left that out of my thought. No matter what happened it was going to suck. And the reason is because Cena jumped out of the ring. Had he stayed in the ring and fought off the Shield, I would have been on board with the ending alot more. Those actions would have basically made Cena say “Hey we got beef, but these guys dont care, lets deal with them, then settle our differences. YABADABBADOO!!!”
But Cena faking like he was going to let Ryback get beat up, only to save him, with a chair no less, just to beat him up was just rubbed me the wrong way.
Yeah, I didn’t agree with a lot of the complaining about face Punk being against Big Johnny. I love Big Johnny, but he was a dick of a boss to Punk and in wrestling you’re allowed to fight your boss…why wouldn’t he pull shit? He was an anti-hero, not a pure of hear babyface.
*frustration
I was here for the Punk as face time, and that’s really where my frustrating started to ferment. Because it didn’t make any sense to me.
@jamrorange: I forget how long you’ve been around here (sorry), but if you think the board is bad now, you would have *hated* it here when Punk was a face. Several prominant people here turned on him, for stupid reasons. It was an argument every week.
@BlackTooth: Honestly, I’m not sure that Cena segment could have been redeemed either way. Cena saving Ryback and then *not* attacking him might have made sense, but it would have been a lame ending. On the other hand, Cena not saving Ryback would have been just as heelish as what he actually did. I’m not sure what the best direction would have been.
I don’t hate Randy Orton as a face so much as I nothing him. All he does is sleepwalk down the ramp, wrestle, and leave. He’s mister zero personality. My problem with Kofi isn’t really his character (really, his character depth is “happy guy that smiles and jumps while clapping”), it’s that his wrestling usually looks like shit. His offense is especially horrible. Jericho can be a little annoying when he goes in catch phrase mode, but I like him. And I definitely appreciates how he puts over younger talent on a regular basis.
What I think is the heelish dickish thing that Cena just did was this.
Last week Ryback calls out Cena for not helping out when he was in trouble, Cena takes beating from Ryback. This week, Cena chooses to help him out with the Shield and avoid the beating, but then puts his own beating on him.
That whole segment would have been much better if Cena helped with the Shield, then put the chair down in the ring and rolled out without attacking Ryback. attacking him after saving him is the dick move IMO. Cena’s motivation was to save the bully so he could bully him back.
At least thats how I see it. It might not be a heel move, but it certainly wasnt a face move. I think it would have been better served by not attacking Ryback.
Bobby Heenan is great but his job is to present only the heel’s point of view, no matter how twisted and weird they are. And he is always the apologist for anything a heel does, and finds anything a face does disgusting and weird. Hence…like this board.
When is being like Bobby Heenan ever a bad thing?
Well I guess if I’m being honest I don’t hate Randy Orton like everyone here does, I certainly like Kofi more than this board does, I like Bryan and Kane, I liked face Punk. I still like Jericho.
Once you got past all of the “You people” talk and actually started elaborating on your points, I was happy to engage you in a discussion on your problems with what we think around here.
“Read what I wrote, in any of those things did I say “I think John Cena, Randy Orton, or Sheamus is awesome.” No, let me be clear.
…wait, wasn’t your criticism of us that you think we hate the faces and love the heels? If that’s the case, what faces do YOU like?
If I’m just crying out for attention Lester I guess your screaming “People saying things I don’t agree with makes me frightened and uncomfortable.”
John Cena not saving Ryback every week wasn’t a heel move, but good motivation for a Ryback heel turn because now he character at least has motivation. What is super lame is Michael Cole crying every 5 minutes “RYBACK TURNED HIS BACK ON CENA AND DIDN’T SAVE HIM! THAT MAKES HIM A HEEL!!!” It’s the constant contradictions and hypocritical motives that are annoying.
I feel what your saying. I thought the Rock hate was a little over the top, and you can tell when someone is posting something and they don’t really fully comprehend why they are posting it, but WWE faces are just the fucking worst. They are 2 dimensional entitled bullies with cardboard personalities that are shoved down our throats because they look good in a swimsuit. They’re basically Ryan Lochte. And I don’t blame the performers most of the time, I blame the creative team. Once upon a time a bad guy named Steve said “fuck you” to everyone and kicked all the ass and everyone went fucking bananas for him, and ever since then WWE has been chasing that character like a fucking junkie looking for that hit that got them high like the first time, but they can never get that again, and they refuse to admit it. At this point, almost all of their main event babyfaces are just shoddy knockoffs of a once brilliant character. They’re Bitch Stewey in tights.
jamrorange: “GIVE ME ATTENTION”
all of you apparently “OKAY!!”
In what way did I criticize any of the things you just said? Read what I wrote, in any of those things did I say “I think John Cena, Randy Orton, or Sheamus is awesome.” No, let me be clear. John Cena blows, and this segment was boring. But people saying he was a dick who jumped Ryback and is acting MORE like a heel than the heel are what I find frustrating. Because that doesn’t make any fucking sense, and they’re just saying it because Stroud does.
We didnt say it made him a monster. We said it made him a dick who only cares about himself. And thats true. If he is Super Cena and super awesome pow pow cowboy face guy, shouldnt he be saving other faces who are getting jumped by the shield? Especially when those guys are supposed to be his “friends” in kayfabe? I mean isnt that what we are to assume faces are to each other? That they are all friends? Thats always been my prevailing logic since I was a kid. But here is Cena always talking about do the right thing never give up! And he is leaving his friends out there to take the wraith of the Shield. Meanwhile, Ryback is coming running to help him out.
Thats what happened with Ryback in the past 2 weeks. He went from feed me more guy to I helped you out all the time John Cena and you didnt help me out once, I guess you arent the friend you are claiming to be.
Totally agree with Pencil-Necked Geek on being tired of others getting up in arms about faces beating up others unfairly/unprovoked. They’re wrestlers…they’re trained to show emotions via punches and finishers. But they’ve given Cena the same storylines/narrative for the last half-decade of guy who has every advantage in the world and somehow still calls himself an underdog with a straight face. Randy Orton is mainly hated because he’s a fucking bore as a baby face (seriously, name me ONE good thing he’s done the last year), and Sheamus acts like a 5 year old (but he’s a boss in the ring).
How are any of the things I just listed unreasonable and unfounded criticisms? And this isn’t the first time I’ve laid out in detail my problems with those dudes.
I understand completely why Sheamus making fun of ADR for being Mexican is reprehensible and annoying. I don’t agree that John Cena’s not saving Ryback every week makes him a monster. One thing makes sense, and the other one doesn’t.
@ jamorange, I think you’re missing the point of why a lot of the “faces” get hated on here. It’s not exclusively because they’re faces. It’s because WWE Creative has them acting like dicks (you know, bullying people, attacking people from behind, insulting people etc.) and they have the heels acting like sniveling, whiny cowards.
When the “faces” act completely illogical, even within the confines of kayfabe, then it’s easy to hate them.
Also, I agree that the term “trolling” is horribly overused. Too many people use to to describe anyone who is disagreeing with them.
“A lot of people liked Rey Mysterio when he was alive.”
ok, that got me.. lol
Stroud’s prevailing thought on Bryan “Still love him but he’s misused” and on ADR “They’ve turned him into a face so now he’s annoying.” And Rey Mysterio is missing or proved dead, so if those are your examples it still falls into line with what I’m saying. I just think there’s plenty of things to complain about in the show that aren’t all “The heels are ALWAYS logical and the faces don’t act like faces.” Because frankly, what’s happening on screen doesn’t always conform to that point of view. But you all chirp about it whether it fits or not.
@Pencil-Necked Geek. Your last sentence is great
I will agree that the “OMG, he attacked him unfairly, he’s a heel” thing gets pretty old. Several people (politely) disagreed when Brandon made that point last week re: Del Rio attacking Swagger.
And Cena is more or less justified for attacking Ryback, since he got attacked last week. That’s kind of what wrestling is about– guys beating each other up.
But going all “you people” and “group think” on us doesn’t get your point across so well.
Everyone seems on board with ADR’s face turn. Everybody loves Daniel Bryan and he’s a face. A lot of people liked Rey Mysterio when he was alive. It’s not our fault our choices when it comes to main event faces are “Giant Douche” and “Turd Sandwich”.
Your logic is flawed and outdated.
Also, to be fair, most of us would cheer Bryan no matter what. And a lot of folks only cheer Kane because he is teamed with Bryan.
Maybe these threads aren’t for you, then? If you’re frustrated and yet still hanging around just to let us know how frustrated you are, then you’re doing it to yourself, man. Or you’re trolling.
Though honestly, good luck trying to find a place on the internet that doesn’t mirror the general opinion here. It’s basically the same on WrassleGAF, /r/SquaredCircle, The W, etc.
And, hey. Maybe there’s a reason for that!
If you take troll to mean I find the discourse on this site frustrating and annoying and I’m expressing myself honestly in a way that doesn’t conform to the prevailing thought, yeah I totally “trolled you.”
@jamorange I don’t think you are entirely wrong. Sometimes the smarkage gets a little much for me too, but that ending was not good. Everything up until Cena hit the AA on Ryback was actually okay.
Daniel Bryan is a face and he’s the most loved person on this website.
We like interesting people. Heels are generally more interesting. Its this crazy thing… See, when faces, act like faces, we tend to actually like them. And there have been plenty of examples of this
I don’t think it’s a good finish, I haven’t defended it as good story telling. I just find it frustrating when people analyzing it try to bend everything a face does into being a heinous act and twisting the heels to be the good guys. Because there’s a lot of things wrong with the show but there’s a lot of tilting at windmills going on here.
We don’t hate them because “Face = bad” We hate it that the faces are portrayed as legit ‘bad’ people.
It must be your first time on the Internet. My apologies. Welcome to the Internet.
We like Bryan and Kane. Which the last time i checked were faces.
I think we have been “trolled” everyone
And if so, who plays the role of Gorilla Monsoon?
I’m definitely not a Cena fan, or a Sheamus fan, but the group think here of “face=bad” is ridiculous.
Exactly, but dude, who wouldn’t fucking love a million Bobby Heenans commenting? Are you too young to remember Bobby Heenan commenting?
One on one, RIGHT HERE TONIGHT?!?
That’s the 9th time someone has responded this way to one of my complaints. And to the next person that does, we’re going 1 on 1, because I can’t take it anymore.
Differing opinions should be welcomed.
Props on working a “you people” into your face defense promo. Very meta.
Bobby Heenan… so that was a compliment?
Feel free to cheer for Cena, Sheamus, and… umm… I don’t know, Miz. But get over yourself. Everybody likes who they like.
I’d love to hear you say that was a good ending to the show. Seriously, defend that dog turd of a finish.
No one is forcing you to come here…
Wait, if they are, reply to this and somehow work 9-1-1 into your reply
Well we can’t all have your keen and analytical insight.
you sound dumb and lame
If I was a Make a Wish kid, my wish would be for Nikki Bella to acquire a bad case of vagina dentata.
and a bonus point if you haven’t jerked it since Easter
That ending was written using Cena’s jizz.
Coulda used more dog
Prince William sure wrote a goofy Raw. (That’s the rule in Commonwealth countries, right?)
I figured Shield and Ryback would team up in their hatred for Cena there. What was the point? Now that Cena saved him once that makes up for all the other beatdowns he allowed to happen?
What would have been awesome is if Cena AA’d Ryback, and he just stood right back up a la the Ultimate Warrior/HHH match
How the fuck was that payback?
“Jern Cena – you complete Ryback. We friends now?”
I dunno guys, I honestly don’t think I can be happy with a show send off that ends on babyface champion John Cena. It’s just so fucking boring and predictable
That feeling has been going on for years now, my friend.
what a dick
so typical babyface tactics?
This is HHH’s WWE, we’re all just bored living in it.
keep the faith. Triple H is a big promoter of NXT
So…they’re in love, right?
I swear I’ve seen this ending before…
“I helped you so I could tell you to blow me myself” – JERN CEENER
That’s pretty symbolic of Jern’s reign over the company right there.
And Cena hits Ryback with an AA. Tit for tat as they always do. The same old “last week it was your turn, this week its my turn” stuff
It would have been SO COOL if Ryback and the Shield just turned to focus on Cena.
Ryback should pay them then… it worked for Heyman
Thats all Ryback ever wanted, for Cena to care
If they went this direction it would be amazing
I hope this means they cancel their title match.
In all seriousness, can we go back to the times where the announcers weren’t so obviously goddamn biased? Shut the fuck up, Cole. Your job is not to cheerlead. Your job is to call the action.
JBL plays the straight man. He says good things about the heels and the faces. And he mostly shits all over Cole and, to a lesser extent, Lawler.
It’s like Cole and Lawler are there for the marks. And JBL is there for the smarks.
True, but it’s never felt this bad. Ever. Cole and Lawler straight out dictate how you should feel about characters these days. It used to be that a heel announcer would try to agitate everyone by bringing up good points. Now everything is spoonfed to you and you should boo and cheer who we tell you to. It’s never been this terrible.
After a while you just want to punch Cole and Lawler after the 24526th time they say “OH MAN THIS IS BAD” when Shield comes out. We know, you morons.
What times are you referring to? There has always been cheerleading in announcing. Always.
So, this ends with Reigns-Rollins winning the tag titles and Ambrose somehow winning the WWE title at Extreme Rules, right?
We can dream my friend…we can dream
Ok, so now that John Cena saved his rival from attack are you guys going to stop you’re ridiculous logic twists on this, I hate John Cena, but he’s clearly playing an actual face.
cena only saved his rival so he could adjust his attitude.
See had they just gone for Cena first…I bet Daniel Bryan had that diagrammed somewhere
Cena shows he’s the real good guy by beating unarmed people up with a weapon.
The air that let out of the audience when Cena came into the ring with the chair was audible. Jesus christ.
WHY IS THIS HAPPENING!?!
Cole: “See how it feels, Ryback…for the 20th time!”
Also, two wrongs don’t make a right.