WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 11/12/18

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Shane McMahon’s snap decision to replace the injured Miz in the WWE World Cup Finals arguably put Raw’s Dolph Ziggler — and the red brand itself — at a disadvantage. How will Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon deal with her brother’s actions when she makes her Team Red return, less than one week before Survivor Series? (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Is Stephanie McMahon going to make Shane put up his Best in the World trophy at Survivor Series, to give Raw and Smackdown something to fight for? It’s not exactly prestigious, but hey, it’s something!
2. Alexa Bliss will reveal Raw’s women’s Survivor Series team. Spoiler alert: it’s Alicia Fox in five different costumes.
3. Brock Lesnar brings the Universal Championship to Raw, and everyone watching prays to their respective Gods that Drew McIntyre Claymores him to death and becomes champ by the end of the episode. Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles at Survivor Series, please!
4. Will Baron Corbin be able to escape Braun Strowman? He should try picking him up in a fireman’s carry and throwing him to the side, that works pretty well.
5. Who will be the final member of Raw’s men’s Survivor Series team, and how do we convince them to make it No Way Jose?
As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Enjoy the show, and try not to get confused and think you’re watching last week’s episode!
Come on, Shane! “Under Siege 2” is right there. Just launch another heel/face dynamic destroying invasion and it’s yours for the taking!
Nice, I don’t have class tonight so I can watch Raw
*Sees Stephanie on the header pic*
Sigh…
Why would we want Drew to beat Brock instead of Braun? Stephanie says Corbin is an idiot, makes the match, Braun wins, we get Braun vs AJ at Survivor Series and then Braun vs Drew.
Lol, we’ll probably get Braun, Drew, Dolph in a tag match to see if they can coexist before Survivor Series
Raw is in Kansas City? I hope Naty doesn’t plan on wearing any precious keepsakes of Owen’s to the ring for her match tonight.
I will try to have a positive attitude…
Woo hoo! Three more hours until a Shane McMahon-led invasion on a totally lackluster go-home show!
See? I said Woo-hoo.
Good news everyone! Not about Raw. “The Invisibles” is finally getting adapted into a TV show!
@SHough610 How did ‘Happy’ turn out? I gave up after episode two.
@Endy_Mion Bad news: It’s on SyFy!
I want a live action movie about “The Littles”!!!!