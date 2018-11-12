WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 11/12/18

WWE Network

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Shane McMahon’s snap decision to replace the injured Miz in the WWE World Cup Finals arguably put Raw’s Dolph Ziggler — and the red brand itself — at a disadvantage. How will Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon deal with her brother’s actions when she makes her Team Red return, less than one week before Survivor Series? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Is Stephanie McMahon going to make Shane put up his Best in the World trophy at Survivor Series, to give Raw and Smackdown something to fight for? It’s not exactly prestigious, but hey, it’s something!

2. Alexa Bliss will reveal Raw’s women’s Survivor Series team. Spoiler alert: it’s Alicia Fox in five different costumes.

3. Brock Lesnar brings the Universal Championship to Raw, and everyone watching prays to their respective Gods that Drew McIntyre Claymores him to death and becomes champ by the end of the episode. Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles at Survivor Series, please!

4. Will Baron Corbin be able to escape Braun Strowman? He should try picking him up in a fireman’s carry and throwing him to the side, that works pretty well.

5. Who will be the final member of Raw’s men’s Survivor Series team, and how do we convince them to make it No Way Jose?

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Enjoy the show, and try not to get confused and think you’re watching last week’s episode!