Six nights before SummerSlam, The B-Team will defend the Raw Tag Team Championship against The Deleters of Worlds and The Revival in a Triple Threat Match. Can Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas cling to their titles heading into The Biggest Event of the Summer? Plus, Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss faces Natalya one-on-one and Seth Rollins meets Dolph Ziggler for their Intercontinental Title Match contract signing! (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Natalya is supposed to take on Alexa Bliss before the Ronda Rousey Championship match at SummerSlam, but with today’s sad news of the Anvil’s passing we’ll have to wait and see. Sending love to Natalya, and I hope they give the Anvil a fitting tribute on the show.
2. It’s a triple threat for the Raw Tag Team Championship, because there are already 12 announced matches for SummerSlam and nobody in Raw’s Tag Team Division is noteworthy enough right now to qualify for a pre-show.
3. “Dolph Ziggler contract signing” is one of those phrases that makes you breathe through your teeth.
4. Will tonight’s show drastically change the betting odds for SummerSlam? Followup question, instead of throwing away your money can you send it to me?
5. Brock Lesnar isn’t advertised, but is scheduled to appear. So [shrug]
Nattie posted this to her IG:
All the love to her. All of it.
On a lighter note to all the crap going on in the world –wrestling or otherwise– is anyone else reading Cosmic Ghost Rider? And if not, why do you hate yourself so much?
*Hanging out with my dad watching baseball*
Elder Endy: Braves won the first of a double header, I think they may take the next one as well. You excited?
Young Endy: Nah, wrestling has me down.
Elder Endy: Is it those people dying in that Lucha thing you like?
Young Endy: No, but I can’t really explain how a guy named Jim Neidhart, who I’ve never even seen wrestle, dying so young IRL makes me sad.
Elder Endy: Oh, so how old was–
Younger Endy: Fifteen years younger than you
Elder E: So he was up there
Younger E: But so many of these guys are dying, at least as of late, it doesn’t matter the age.
Elder E: They do throw themselves around a lot, think it might be the same concussion stuff with the football guys?
I don’t know how Jim Neidhart died, but my dad, who has had a MD for like forty years and has only seen like one wrestling event which was “Judgement Day 2003” when he took me as a child, thought of concussion related stuff as his first thought.
Wait, what’s Corbin done?
(FWIW it’s been reported that he died after a fall at home, though there were also stories he had Alzheimer’s)
I like the fact that his first thought would be the fake deaths on Lucha, I picture him mentally preparing to mess up your hair and say, “They’re not really dead, little buddy.” Your dad sounds like a real good guy.
Ok, one more Dr. thing about my dad. He actually oversaw the surgery about Ric Flair’s dad. When it came to his kidneys. So you know my dad is 1) the best 2) old as Moses
Judgement Day 2003 was the same one where Goldust had been “electrocuted” recently and then happened to get Touretts. So while my dad’s wrestling medical experience may be skewed, head trauma killing people was still his first thought.
So, regardless of this particular death, another in such a short period of time. I really think they need to stop cracking down on Corbin and being so ambivalent about steroids, health of the superstars is the main instance we should care about.