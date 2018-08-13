WWE Raw

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Six nights before SummerSlam, The B-Team will defend the Raw Tag Team Championship against The Deleters of Worlds and The Revival in a Triple Threat Match. Can Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas cling to their titles heading into The Biggest Event of the Summer? Plus, Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss faces Natalya one-on-one and Seth Rollins meets Dolph Ziggler for their Intercontinental Title Match contract signing! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Natalya is supposed to take on Alexa Bliss before the Ronda Rousey Championship match at SummerSlam, but with today’s sad news of the Anvil’s passing we’ll have to wait and see. Sending love to Natalya, and I hope they give the Anvil a fitting tribute on the show.

2. It’s a triple threat for the Raw Tag Team Championship, because there are already 12 announced matches for SummerSlam and nobody in Raw’s Tag Team Division is noteworthy enough right now to qualify for a pre-show.

3. “Dolph Ziggler contract signing” is one of those phrases that makes you breathe through your teeth.

4. Will tonight’s show drastically change the betting odds for SummerSlam? Followup question, instead of throwing away your money can you send it to me?

5. Brock Lesnar isn’t advertised, but is scheduled to appear. So [shrug]

As always, reply to your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread with a +1 and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show!