WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 4/22/19

WWE Raw

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Now that the Raw roster has been shaken up, what awaits Team Red’s newest Superstars and reigning titleholders? Don’t miss the first Monday Night Raw after the Superstar Shake-up at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. “Now that it’s time for Raw, what will happen next on Raw?” Great blurb, guys.

2. Three people you won’t see on tonight’s show: Raw Superstars Andrade, Zelina Vega, and Aleister Black, who have been moved back to Smackdown despite being sent to Raw in the Superstar Shake-Up last week. I’m sure the announce team will just pretend it never happened.

3. Speaking of things that shouldn’t have happened, do they throw The Viking Experience name in the garbage this week, or pig-headedly stick to it so they don’t have to admit how bad it is and how much everyone hated it? Update: hahah they changed it already

4. At least Lacey Evans is still on the show, am I right?

5. Who will be Seth Rollins’ first actual challenger for the Universal Championship, and how much do we have to pray that that Extreme Rules advertising is wrong and it isn’t Baron Corbin? Like, please?

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Make sure you flip the comments by selecting “newest” in the drop down menu under discussion, and enjoy the show!