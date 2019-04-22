WWE Promotional Image

“Don’t worry, nobody will remember what we did last week.” — WWE, then, now, always.

Remember last week’s Raw and Smackdown where WWE presumably laid out their plans for the next calendar year by moving a bunch of stars from Smackdown to Raw and a bunch more from Raw to Smackdown? It turns out they were just kidding about that.

Per WWE.com, Andrade — who was moved to Raw last Monday along with his manager, Zelina Vega, and defeated the Intercontinental Champion Finn Bálor in a non-title match — has been arbitrarily moved back to Smackdown. Vega’s currently listed as a Smackdown star as well, so it looks like wherever Andrade goes, she goes. Pro Wrestling Sheet adds that the “decision was made internally by upper brass following last week’s Shake-Up.”

WWE.com

Finn Bálor showed up on Smackdown on the Tuesday after that non-title loss, so at least they’ll get to keep that rivalry going? Maybe? [looks around] Anybody?

Update X2: Per PWInsider, one of the major reasons Andrade and Vega were moved back is that Fox wants Latino stars on the show when it moves to Fox in the fall. You’d think that WWE might’ve asked Fox about this stuff before they shook up the rosters, but it is what it is.