WWE Network

Tonight on the WWE Raw open discussion thread:

The legendary John Cena makes his Team Red return as Raw kicks off a new year. Also on Raw, Hulk Hogan returns to celebrate the life of fellow WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund, “A Moment of Bliss” debuts and much more!

Our five-point preview:

1. The Legendary John Cena™ returns to Raw to celebrate the new year. Bonus points if Becky Lynch shows up for no logical reason just to throw him out of the ring again.

2. Hulk Hogan returns to Raw for the first time since 2015 as part of a tribute to Mean Gene Okerlund, which will definitely not cause a bunch of stressful-ass conversations on social media and in comments sections around the world.

3. The Revival once again challenges Bobby Roode and Chad Gable for the Raw Tag Team Championship, this time in a lumberjack match. Strongly urging you to start the new year off right, WWE.

4. Baron Corbin takes on Elias, which isn’t very exciting, but is a better thing to announce in advance than, “another Alexa Bliss open forum.”

5. Brock Lesnar will be in the house, so if anyone in charge wants to greenlight a sudden title change on Raw in the next couple of hours so we can have a Universal Champion and never think about this again, please do so as quickly as possible.

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Enjoy the show, everybody!