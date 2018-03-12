WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 3/12/18

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
The time for talk, it seems, is over. Live on Raw, Roman Reigns and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will meet face-to-face, but they may be trading more than just insults. What will happen when The Big Dog and The Beast Incarnate step into the ring, four weeks before WrestleMania? (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Be sure you read the Best and Worst of Fastlane before watching tonight’s show. It wasn’t a Raw event, but it sure had a lot of Raw video packages!
2. Roman Reigns’ “Brock Lesnar is entitled” bit falls apart when you remember he is Roman Reigns. And also when John Cena can show up after not working for six months and complain his way into a series of title shots and a WrestleMania match.
3. We should find out when the Ultimate Deletion is happening tonight, and with Jeremy Borasch there now, the actual answer might be “Impact two years ago.”
4. Can Bayley and Sasha Banks repair their fracture friendship? Better question: can Bayley punch Sasha in the face one good time and not have everybody get on her shit about it?
5. Prepare yourself to clap politely for Kid Rock!
+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s thread and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst column. Enjoy the show!
Prototype Cena v. long hair Orton in OVW on Jim Cornette: WWE Photoshoot.
Damn you Vince. You make me choose between my love for Braun, and my hate for an entire division being buried
Mantaur!
Well, another Monday night, Raw is over, no wife or girlfriend. Time for Lil Voice of Raisin to get this hand.
#JohnnySucksShanesDick -Jim Cornette
Ciampa should cut a promo that is just him watching the last five minutes of the Tag Team Battle Royale and at the end he says, “I did us a FAVOR by breaking up DIY, Johnny Wrestling! You should be thanking me!”
ANd now I know why the Revival is being buried.
Roman’s promo about entitlement would be a thousand times better if it were delivered by literally anyone else and about Roman
Did My Gay Husband get cancelled I haven’t seen 45 seconds of it in awhile
Is that a real show or are you talking about Chrisley? (You never know with tv these days.) Either way, I don’t know.
“Roman Reigns is beloved by the sports entertainment community” calm down, Coach. Even Donald Trump thinks that exaggeration is a bit much
Roman Reigns…amazing, amazing guy. Terrific guy. Worked his way up from nothing. Never had anything handed to him. Just fantastic. Terrific guy. Roman, where are you?…Wheres Roman?…There he is. Great job. Terrific.
Holy shit! Jim Cornette is on Photo Shoot!
Thanks for the heads up, checking it out now
AOP: Next week, we will debut on RAW!
Scott Dawson: You sure you wanna do that?
AOP: Hmm. We meant Smackdown Live!
Tyler Breeze: Guys…
I can’t believe WWE honored Leni Riefenstahl for International Women’s Day
Of course Braun wants to work with Elias. He has some 4-hand PIANO compositions he wants to try out.
Well, sometimes you eat The Bar and other times…nah, The Bar is getting eaten.
I WANT TO SEE CESARO HIT A NEAUTRALISER ON BRAUN AT MANIA
“Why didn’t I think of that?” – John Cena
Damn you Braun and your finger pointing.
It’s the Bar vs. the BAAAAAHHHHRRRRR!!!
Vince really hates tag team wrestling
Discussion Topic: A Strowman v. Cesaro singles match would be one of the top three matches on the Mania card.
True. Now stop dreamin’
Would absolutely love to see that match. It’ll never happen.
Yes. Good talk.
Braun’s great an all but making all of the other tag teams look and by comparison is shitty and long term dumb
In a way, it wasn’t Braun who messed up the other teams, it was themselves. Last year’s Royal Rumble, it only really took three guys working together to eliminate him but they kept wailing on him and didn’t do anything else until he was out.
By comparison, they could’ve eliminated him from this match but dudes kept turning their attention away from him before he was eliminated and you don’t do that with Braun.
Point to the Mania sign! Get it those hands!
The Bar’s shirts are pretty terrible.
I only like this if Braun is forced to find a partner, and his partner turns out to be Elias.
Gotta be.
*Undertaker comes out*
*joins Strowman as his tag partner,*
*does the DX sign to Cena when he passes him backstage.*
That would be a good match. Cesaro and Sheamus come out first. Then Undertaker’s music starts. His 30 minute long entrance begins. 1 minute in, Braun gets impatient and stomps down to the ring. 3 minutes in, Braun reaches the ring and starts fighting. 16 minutes in, Braun wins the match for his team. 20 minutes in, Braun leaves the ring. 27 minutes in, the referee gets impatient and leaves the ring to meet Taker up the ramp to hand him his half of the tag belts.
I love Braun but this is very stupid
do it for Hot Asian Wife!
Tits has been tossed!
Bazongas!
I didn’t know Nikki Bella was in this match
BOOOOOOOTCHAMANIA!!!!
This tag team
Sheamus: This would never happen to us on Smackdown.
Somewhere, Shane McMahon’s ears perked up.
Yup, this is exactly what the Revival expected when they got called up
WWE really needs to stop giving away their ppv matches. The Andre Battle Royal is still four weeks away
I’ve been craving some fried chicken ever since that commercial with Tito Santana’s sister in it.
She sang the anthem at Mania 8, then Tito came out and heenan said that it was his sister “Arriba McIntyre.” 9 year old me found that hilarious, and honestly, so does 35 year old me.
Flying Jalapeño chicken does sound good.
Is that a real fact or are you just seeing if you can start an urban legend?
Anyone else hoping The Spider wins the Moolah Battle Royale?
Where’s Braun’s partner, out Drifting?
Dude!
Whoa
Braun wins, Alexa returns and Stephanie declares history will be made with the unveiling of the Mixed Match Tag Team Championship belts.
Did Cole just say “You don’t normally see teamwork from a tag team in a battle royal but in a tag team battle royal you do”??
Cole continues to amaze us. How are we not immune yet?
Anyone else think Reba would be kinda hot if she just removed the facial hair part of the Colonel Sanders costume 🙋🏻…🙎🏻♀️…🤦🏻♀️
@AwkwardLoser has seen WrestleMania VIII!
@AwkwardLoser:
+1 for “Arriba McEntire
-1 for potential Reba hotness
I think you’re confusing her with Arriba McEntire
That’s Tito Santana’s sister, you know!
Titus points at Wrestlemania sign, Vince bans pointing at Wrestlemania sign.
+ 90 day suspension
So when Braun wins the tag team championship, he unmerges to reveal he’s the combined form of alt universe Rollins and Elias, right?
While this isn’t good for the tag team division, in a way, this would make sense only because, to my knowledge, Cesaro and Sheamus never really got theirs as comeuppance for helping dump Strowman into that trash compactor back during that not-Shield-reunion.
please please please let Daniel Bryan be Braun’s partner.
A commercial in a Battle Royale? Do you even know how to do TELEVISION, YOU IDIOTS!?
Braun Strowman: I’M THE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!!
*Camera pans to Dr. Shelby thrown halfway through a wall*
“GET ALL OF THESE HANDS! CLAP-CLAP-CLAPCLAPCLAP!!!”
-That drunk guy from Cena’s promo earlier.
As much as we all LOVE Braun – truthfully – this destroys any legitimacy the rest of the RAW tag division had.
Okay, that The Revival had.
Strowman needs to win this and name James Ellsworth as his tag team partner
Why am I giddy?