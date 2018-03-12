WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 3/12/18

WWE Raw

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

The time for talk, it seems, is over. Live on Raw, Roman Reigns and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will meet face-to-face, but they may be trading more than just insults. What will happen when The Big Dog and The Beast Incarnate step into the ring, four weeks before WrestleMania? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Be sure you read the Best and Worst of Fastlane before watching tonight’s show. It wasn’t a Raw event, but it sure had a lot of Raw video packages!

2. Roman Reigns’ “Brock Lesnar is entitled” bit falls apart when you remember he is Roman Reigns. And also when John Cena can show up after not working for six months and complain his way into a series of title shots and a WrestleMania match.

3. We should find out when the Ultimate Deletion is happening tonight, and with Jeremy Borasch there now, the actual answer might be “Impact two years ago.”

4. Can Bayley and Sasha Banks repair their fracture friendship? Better question: can Bayley punch Sasha in the face one good time and not have everybody get on her shit about it?

5. Prepare yourself to clap politely for Kid Rock!

+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s thread and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst column. Enjoy the show!