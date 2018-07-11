WWE Raw Is Setting Ratings Records, But Not In A Good Way

Ratings for WWE programming always interests wrestling fans, especially when it comes to WWE Raw, because it’s fascinating to see how many people spend three hours of their lives on Monday nights tuning into USA. Thanks to Dave Meltzer, we know that the answer to the question “How many people watched Raw this week?” was “An historically low number.”
In fact, according to Meltzer, this was the least-watched edition of WWE Raw in the modern era. Meltzer wrote that 2.46 million people on average tuned in this week, which tied a record for the worst ratings the show has had. The catch is that the previous low came on Sept. 26, 2016, which in addition to the usual fall ratings issue of NFL games had to go up against the first Presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. This past Monday had, uh, maybe a good episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives on or something I don’t know.
The good news is that it was the fourth-most watched how on cable this week, behind only people yelling at you and having it be classified as news. Still, with how prominent cord cutting has been (and with how Fox’s big pitch to get WWE SmackDown Live away from USA was that the current network was embarrassed by the product), it’s interesting that WWE cratered now. We’ll see in the coming weeks if the company changes anything up to try and keep fans captivated for three hours a night going forward.
Obviously all the fans got their fill of Roman Reigns in the first 15 minutes and had no reason to stick around for the rest.
Read: REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
This entire cycle has been god awful
Nielsen numbers are all guesswork … we still haven’t figured out a way to determine a more accurate number for viewers?
They just measure what apartment dwellers watch.
The Neilson numbers are even more useless in 2018
For me, its just burnout. I took a few weeks off from watching and now don’t care to tune in because everything just feels “meh” regardless of whether it is or not and the 5 hours seems like way too much time to devote to something thats 60% popeyes commercials and 15% pointless segments and recaps.
Their weekly programming just doesn’t try to fight or compete for anyones interest or spare time. Its incredibly lazy. Its “Take it or leave it, if you want to watch it, you will, if not you won’t and thats okay with us”. From a business standpoint, if thats the way you sell your product(s), you suck and are leaving money on the table.
Right now I’d rather go out, play video games or see my girlfriend, watch Mad Men again, etc.
I’ll still catch up on NXT though
Even if they were putting on a better product, no one knows what the Neilson numbers would be today.
20 years ago they had Rock and Austin, who were once in a lifetime talents.
@Nak4Life I wouldn’t even chalk it up to “once in a lifetime talent” They had great writers. Sure The Rock and Austin were great at being electrifying and pulling a crowd in. Same with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Brett Hart, Taker, Kane etc. But for those characters, we had the Dudleys, the Hardy’s, Edge and Christian (who were vampires when they started) Hell your unstoppable forces in the 90’s were mark henry and big show and they were believable as un beatable. the big difference is writing. Not sure if Vince has more control over it where as in the 90’s the writers had control or what. Maybe Crazy Vince Russo would say ok to Vince then turn around and tell the writers to do something totally different. “do it now, as for forgiveness later” type of thing. Jesus remember when the Rock came up, he was a fruit cake, a joke of a character.
Hell they were all stupid characters, Hunter Hurst Helmsley was a distinguished english gentleman. He was another William Regal, Rock was KoKo beware on acid, the Ring Master austin. it’s like the writers went, naahhhhh let’s morph them and for the better. there is no evolution of characters anymore. Also, we have no great managers we need managers.
They don’t have direct competition on Monday and Tuesday nights anymore. This is why the product is lazy now. If WCW had somehow survived the Monday Night Wars, we would probably have a very different and exciting product to watch.
Last week’s literal SHIT SHOW has got to be seen as at least partially responsible for this. Why would any casual fan (which is the vast majority of those numbers) tune in after that. I would need a few weeks to forget and hope it got better.
To be honest, it doesn’t even matter to them. RAW and Smackdown aren’t the product WWE is selling. The “universe” is the product.
Here’s what you do…create a second World Championship just for RAW. Then, to add some prestige/legitimacy to it, find a guy who’s hardly ever there, and then put that newly created championship on him for the next year and a half. Now here’s the key, have him defend that title once every seventeen years. #fixed #yourewelcome
It’s a bold strategy, Cotton.
That’s a pretty great plan, but you’re missing one thing to really put it over the top into the stratosphere. Have that champion, and I know this sounds crazy but hear me out… have that champion go and join the UFC and completely abandon the WWE and refuse to work for them while still holding the top title. I don’t see any possible reality where this scenario isn’t just a license to print money.
Oooh! And when the champion does show up, have him do ABSOLUTELY NOTHING INTERESTING while his advocate talks about how great his for 10 minutes. MAKIN’ DAT PAPER!
(seriously though, the stuff with Brock is so bad, it’s gotten me indifferent to Paul Heyman speaking)
Definite burnout for me, I can’t make it past the first hour lately, even with the help of the Uproxx comments. NXT is the only part I’m keeping up with these days and that’s mostly for Gargano/Chiampa and the Dream.
I honestly don’t watch Raw or Smackdown live as it’s happening. I normally work when it’s on but I will watch it on weekends or if I can find some time before work. I’m guessing it counts as a viewer if it’s being recorded? I’m guessing it takes that into consideration with the numbers.
Raw is such a drag to get through.
I’m being serious when I say this, if I didn’t have this message board to complain/share misery/make lemonade out of the lemons raw is giving us, I would have quit watching ages ago. And that would be a shame, cause I probably would have given up on Smackdown as well and that was actually pretty good yesterday.
I’m at the point where I only read the B&W columns, and occasionally tune into a “PPV.” Brandon has singlehandedly kept me interested in wrestling. But even the PPV’s I use someone else’s Network account.
If it wasn’t for DVR and being able to start halfway through to fast forward through the commercials and all the recaps and other crap I may not even bother watching a lot of the time, and even then it’s frequently a chore to get through. I pity anyone who actually sits there for 3+ hours watching in real time.
So, everyone in the comments section are bringing up points that has been brought up before and dissected, reassembled, and dissected again. And that’s not a knock on any of the comments because they’re all true, but this has been happening for a decade (save for a brief period around WrestleMania 30).
Yet, here we are after four straight years of watching Roman Reigns main event Mania, terrible build-ups, the utter destruction of great characters, etc. We have to acknowledge that they simply don’t care anymore. They know the problems (what was it, like 3 years ago that Shane showed up work-um, “shooting” to Vince about how the ratings are down, people are bored with the product, yadda yadda).
It doesn’t matter. Mediocrity keeps them safe with investors and keeps all their toy deals and shit in place. If they push the limit again, they have a lot to lose. If they let the wrestlers do their own thing, they have a lot to lose. It’s dead. It’s not going to get any better.
The only chance (in hell) is that NJPW marketing to the U.S. actually pays off and maybe they merge with ROH and go against Raw on Monday nights. Even then, the WWE brand is so strong and ratings matter so little that I don’t know if it even matters anymore.
But hey, who knew that the next evolution of pro wrestling would be amazing podcasts? Seriously there are like 5 or 6 three-hour wrestling podcasts that I listen to every week and I can’t make it through one hour of Raw. Wrestling podcasts are 2018’s “Rock N Wrestling” or “Attitude” Era.
TL;DR – Raw will never be the Raw that we care about and remember. It’s done. They make more money keeping it mediocre (at best) than striving for something better. We need to quit hoping that they’ll “wake up” one day. They know exactly what they’re doing.