WWE Raw Is Setting Ratings Records, But Not In A Good Way

WWE

Ratings for WWE programming always interests wrestling fans, especially when it comes to WWE Raw, because it’s fascinating to see how many people spend three hours of their lives on Monday nights tuning into USA. Thanks to Dave Meltzer, we know that the answer to the question “How many people watched Raw this week?” was “An historically low number.”

In fact, according to Meltzer, this was the least-watched edition of WWE Raw in the modern era. Meltzer wrote that 2.46 million people on average tuned in this week, which tied a record for the worst ratings the show has had. The catch is that the previous low came on Sept. 26, 2016, which in addition to the usual fall ratings issue of NFL games had to go up against the first Presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. This past Monday had, uh, maybe a good episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives on or something I don’t know.

The good news is that it was the fourth-most watched how on cable this week, behind only people yelling at you and having it be classified as news. Still, with how prominent cord cutting has been (and with how Fox’s big pitch to get WWE SmackDown Live away from USA was that the current network was embarrassed by the product), it’s interesting that WWE cratered now. We’ll see in the coming weeks if the company changes anything up to try and keep fans captivated for three hours a night going forward.