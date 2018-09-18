WWE Raw Results 9/17/18

WWE Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for September 17, 2018. The show featured The Undertaker’s response to Triple H, plus the fallout from Brock Lesnar’s run-in on Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman at Hell In A Cell and much more. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

— The show opens with Roman Reigns addressing the main event at Hell In A Cell and telling Lesnar if he wants a rematch he’ll give it to him. Braun Strowman shows up and says he should get the chance to go after Lesnar, citing Lesnar ruining two cash-in attempts. Baron Corbin arrives and announces they will both be facing Lesnar in a triple-threat match for the Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel — the official name of the second Saudi Arabia show on Nov. 2. Paul Heyman arrives, without Lesnar, and cuts a promo with the Hell In A Cell door Brock kicked down next to him. He leaves as Strowman chases him off the stage, and then Corbin announces that he’s putting Reigns in a championship match in the main event against…Baron Corbin.

1. Drew McIntyre defeated Dean Ambrose. Ambrose avoids a count out, getting back in the ring at 9, but gets hit with a Claymore kick and McIntyre pins him.

— Corbin runs into McIntyre and Ziggler backstage and discusses how they’re going to take out The Shield, convincing Ziggler, who initially declines due to being hurt, to invoke his IC title rematch clause on Seth Rollins because Rollins isn’t even in the building due to injuries from falling through a table (alongside Ziggler) off the cell last night. The match is made for later in the night.

— Ronda Rousey, the Bella Twins, and Natalya celebrate Rousey’s championship win at Hell In A Cell backstage and Rousey asks how open challenges work. Natalya explains you just go out there and do it.

2. Chad Gable defeated Viktor. Bobby Roode prevents interference from Konnor, Gable hits a German Suplex and bridges it into a pin.

— The Undertaker comes out and cuts a long promo on Triple H about how “delusion will be his downfall” for underestimating him going into the Super Show-Down, and how it’s not him but actually Triple H is the one that’s gone soft, playing a “corporate game” now.

3. Bayley defeated Dana Brooke. Bayley was joined by Sasha Banks and children that were survivors of pediatric cancer on stage before the match in a cool moment. Bayley hit Brooke with a running knee and a Bayley to Belly Suplex for the pin.