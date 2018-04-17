WWE Raw Results 4/16/18

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for night one of the Superstar Shake-up, April 16, 2018. The show featured a handful of new arrivals to Raw and was main-evented by a 10-man tag team match. Be sure to check back tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

1. United States Championship Match: Jeff Hardy defeated Jinder Mahal (c). Mahal and the United States Championship were the first Superstar Shake-up acquisitions for Raw. Hardy won with a Swanton Bomb to become the new United States Champion. After the match, No Way Jose taunted Mahal.

2. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks went to a no contest when the Riott Squad came over to Raw and attacked both women.

3. The Authors of Pain defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno. Again!

– Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were guests on Miz TV as the two newest Raw superstars, despite competing against each other for a roster spot last week and neither winning. Kurt Angle interrupted to bring this up, but Zayn read an e-mail from Stephanie McMahon that said they belong on Raw. Angle welcomed them to Raw, then revealed that Daniel Bryan demanded Miz (without The Miztourage) return to Smackdown.