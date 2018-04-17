WWE Raw Results 4/16/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for night one of the Superstar Shake-up, April 16, 2018. The show featured a handful of new arrivals to Raw and was main-evented by a 10-man tag team match. Be sure to check back tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw column.
WWE Raw Results:
1. United States Championship Match: Jeff Hardy defeated Jinder Mahal (c). Mahal and the United States Championship were the first Superstar Shake-up acquisitions for Raw. Hardy won with a Swanton Bomb to become the new United States Champion. After the match, No Way Jose taunted Mahal.
2. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks went to a no contest when the Riott Squad came over to Raw and attacked both women.
3. The Authors of Pain defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno. Again!
– Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were guests on Miz TV as the two newest Raw superstars, despite competing against each other for a roster spot last week and neither winning. Kurt Angle interrupted to bring this up, but Zayn read an e-mail from Stephanie McMahon that said they belong on Raw. Angle welcomed them to Raw, then revealed that Daniel Bryan demanded Miz (without The Miztourage) return to Smackdown.
As AJ Styles said, “Smackdown makes them and RAW takes them.” Tonight was just payback for that talent raid back in the day.
Enjoy Jinder, fellas!
I’m gonna take a guess and say Rollins and the IC title are going to Smackdown (unless Rollins stays and MIz wins the belt back in Saudi). That means that the WWE title and the IC title ( the 2 prestigious belts that actually mean something) are on Smackdown, and the Universal title and US title (the US title have some prestige, but not that much and Brock holding the Universal title for a year has made it have no prestige at all), are on Raw. And Smackdown is meant to be the B show?
So much for all that talk about Ronda being a part timer. Sure looks like she’s getting involved in weekly stories.
I wonder what Shelton will do without Gable on SDL? Maybe team with the Usos against New Day!?