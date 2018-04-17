The United States Championship Came To Raw In The Superstar Shake-up

#WWE Raw
04.16.18

WWE

After an epic WrestleMania and eventful Raw and Smackdown afterwards, WWE isn’t slowing down. Tonight’s Monday Night Raw started a Superstar Shake-Up that could change the landscapes of both main roster programs. There’s the potential for titles to move, tag teams to split up, old feuds to end, new feuds to start, and last week’s NXT call-ups to immediately get shuffled to the show on which they didn’t debut.

Raw kicked off by immediately shaking up its secondary title picture. Jinder Mahal, who became United States Champion at WrestleMania 34, moved from Smackdown to the A-show. The former WWE Champion immediately confronted General Manager Kurt Angle. He said that he’s better than everyone on the Raw roster and demanded Lesnar perks, plus a limo with a motorcade to every show.

