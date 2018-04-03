WWE Raw Results 4/2/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for April 2, 2018. The go-home Raw before WrestleMania 34 featured long conversations, costume changes

WWE Raw Results:

– The show opened with a long Q&A session featuring Kurt Angle, Ronda Rousey, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. They argued back and forth about WrestleMania until it was time for the “pre-match photos,” which saw Triple H cheap-shot Angle in the back of the head with a microphone and McMahon put Rousey through a table.

1. Bayley defeated Sonya Deville. Bayley won with a roll-up. Absolution attacked Bayley after the match, but Sasha Banks made the save. Banks demanded Bayley raise her hand for helping her, but Bayley refused, causing another fight. Absolution joined back in and beat them both down.

2. Seth Rollins defeated Finn Bálor. The Miz was on commentary, talking about his newborn daughter. Rollins won the match with a Curb Stomp. After the match, Miz taunted Rollins with the Intercontinental Championship.

– Braun Strowman told The Bar that he’d reveal his tag team partner if they agreed to a match. They agreed, so Strowman exited and re-entered in a shirt and glasses calling himself “Brains Strowman.” This is not a joke. Braun and The Bar brawled until The Bar ran away.

3. Matt Hardy defeated Goldust. Hardy won with a Twist of Fate. After the match, Hardy spoke to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy.

